Homeworld 3 Delayed Into 2023

It has been revealed that Homeworld 3 release has been delayed to early 2023. Despite the amount of time since the previous title, it appears the newest title will also be PC-exclusive. In Homeworld 3, players can expect quality, updated graphics alongside strategic freedom and various tactics. The game is eagerly anticipated both as another installment of a long-running series, as well as an important title for the role-playing game genre.

Homeworld 3 is now coming two decades after the previous Homeworld entry, Homeworld 2. The developers announced via Twitter today that Homeworld 3 has been delayed, with it coming out not in Q4 2022 as was previously promised but just in the first half of 2023. Homeworld 3 is a tactical space RTS developed by Blackbird Interactive and published by Gearbox.

In a statement released jointly with publisher Gearbox Publishing, Blackbird Interactive explained that the game would now be released during the first half of 2023 2023, but would appear at Gamescom in August, where players would be given a deeper look into the title.

The new trailer is obviously going to be the deepest look at Homeworld 3 that we will get so far, and it hopefully suggests the new release date is not going to be far off 2023. Blackbird Interactive seems confident about Homeworld 3, promising the deepest look at Homeworld 3 so far at Gamescom 2022 at the end of the year.

Homeworld 3 was supposed to be released at the end of the year this year for PC (via Steam and the Epic Games Store), but the release date has been moved up to the first half of 2023, we now heard through the official announcement. The official Twitter page for the new title posted a tweet explaining the delay stemmed from the company’s commitment to quality.

An update on the launch of Homeworld 3: pic.twitter.com/uKc5jPOcto — Homeworld (@HomeworldGame) June 10, 2022

Players can once again look forward to a deep campaign connected with the previous games while building their own fleet of ships from the stars. In Homeworld 3, players will control their own fleets and battle across space on a galactic scale. Take over the controls and battle your way through fleet-based battles across the bewildering, fully three-dimensional cosmos as a winning narrative from a Game of the Year winner plays out across a galactic scale.

Blending Homeworld 3s role-playing game-playing and roguelike structures, one or two commanders embark on a series of randomly-spaced fleet-fighting challenges. The game boasts a large campaign mode, giving the single-player experience an essential role, according to the developer’s team, following responses from partners’ surveys. Online fleet management: Tactical, gorgeous, and completely unique, the series returns in Homeworld 3.

Homeworld 3 is a crowdfunded project which received more than $1.5M funding to develop. Blackbird Interactive, founded by the art director for the original Homeworld series, Rob Cunningham, took over the development, with additional backing from Homeworld Remastered Collection veterans from Gearbox Publishing, and Homeworld 3 is coming to life, and the team could not be happier. Game Gallery Homeworld 3 is a fulfillment of the vision that they set out to make with the core series, with today’s technology allowing them to go further than we ever imagined, delivering large-scale, dynamic space battles packed with emotive science-fiction storytelling, said Blackbird Interactive CEO Rob Cunningham back in 2021. Despite not being able to get Homeworld IP rights, Gearbox Publishing has been working on the collaboration for a while.