British bank TSB was penalised 48.7 million pounds for a badly executed IT migration

TSB’s in-person, internet, and phone banking services were “significantly disrupted” as a result of the IT upgrade. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) reported the news. The authorities concluded that TSB did not sufficiently plan and manage the move. It also confronted that manage operational risks associated with its IT outsourcing arrangement.

In a statement, Sabadell, the Spanish company that owns TSB. It predicted that the settlement would have a 6 basis point impact on the group’s capital. Additionally, that TSB would account for it in the fourth quarter.

However, it stated that the insurance plans of TSB and Sabadell would mitigate the effect in the ensuing quarters.

More than four years ago, when IT problems caused expenses to soar. At that time, Sabadell’s 1.7 billion pound acquisition of TSB ran into difficulties.

“The failings, in this case, were widespread and serious, which had a real impact on the day-to-day lives of a significant proportion of TSB’s customers, including those who were vulnerable,” said Mark Steward. He is the executive director of enforcement and market oversight at the FCA.

TSB CEO was guilty and apologized to the customers

TSB received a 30% discount by agreeing to settle the matter and was nonetheless fined 29.75 million pounds by the FCA. Moreover, according to the British regulators, 18.9 million pounds by the PRA.

TSB CEO Robin Bulloch issued an apology to customers who experienced issues with the upgrading.

“We worked hard to put things right for customers then and have since transformed our business,” he said. “Over the past four years, we have harnessed our technology to deliver new products and better services for TSB customers.”

An investigation’s findings were reported in 2019. It revealed that switching to a new banking platform before it had been thoroughly tested. It was the root cause of an IT breakdown at TSB bank that disrupted services for nearly 2 million clients. Moreover cut parent Sabadell’s profits in half the previous year.

The penalty ends the ambiguity that previously surrounded TSB and compelled Sabadell to postpone selling its British subsidiary. It was delayed until it completely turned around the company.

For the seventh consecutive quarter, British Lender firm contributed positively to the parent group’s profits in the third quarter by adding 39 million euros.

