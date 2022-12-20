OnePlus patents Ecosystem products under OnePlus Featuring in India

Chinese giant, OnePlus has been working towards expanding its footprint in the world of gadgets and technology. Although, the Chinese giant, started off by bringing its first flagship killer smartphone and made a major emergence into the Indian markets.

Later, the brand which was only bringing smartphones expanded itself to bring more new gadgets including audio gadgets, then Smart TVs, and also smart wearables. So, with these new gadgets and technology, it seems like OnePlus has been bringing its availability to all emerging products.

And, the Chinese giant has not only settled with the above-mentioned gadgets but in fact, they have also expanded their footprint to the PC segments by launching new premium monitors.

After the launch of many gadgets and devices, it seems like the company has been planning towards bringing its new Ecosystem which will be called the OnePlus Featuring. Will this be great competition for Apple? Let’s have a look at the situation:

OnePlus Featuring – What will this Ecosystem feature?

Talking about the ecosystem, it’s been said that OnePlus will be coming with a set of products, and also the brand will be partnering with other manufacturers through which the gadgets will be working with the OnePlus devices smoothly.

The trademark was noticed first by the popular Indian tipster, Mukul Sharma who tweeted about the trademark registration of this new ecosystem.

OnePlus Featuring patent filed in India.

What is the update about OnePlus Featuring?

As of now, the Chinese giant has only filed a trademark on the trademark registration platform for the name OnePlus Featuring.

The application number of the trademark registration is 5709699 and OnePlus filled out the trademark on the 5th of December this year.

What does the trademark registration show?

Well, it’s been said that trademark registration includes a set of various devices that will be working on various platforms, and also it will be coming under various other categories as well.

What are the devices included in the trademark registration? As per the tipster, it’s been said that we will get to see a range of products which includes:

Smart Speakers

Smart Glasses

Remote Control

Monitors

Webcams

Network Routers

Computer Peripherals

Tablet Computer and more.

NOTE: It is worth noting that the company has full rights to not move forward with its plans in the trademark-registered products.

As per reports, OnePlus will be also shaking hands or partnering with other gadget makers so that their gadgets will be coming with support for their devices.