Apple to skip Extreme M2 Chipset for upcoming Mac Pro

If you have been following the leaks, there have been a lot of leaks and rumors floating around about this new upcoming PC from the Cupertino-based tech giant, Apple.

Before the Mac Pro could make its way to launch officially! We already have new leaks and rumors floating around about this Apple Mac Pro for 2022. One of the major leaks expected for this upcoming Mac Pro lineup is that it will not be including any such Extreme Variants for its existing M2 chipset.

Does this mean, we will not see any Apple Silicon M2 Ultra chipset on board? Well, it’s something which you should be knowing. Let’s have a look into the latest leaks and rumors about the upcoming Mac Pro for 2023.

Will the upcoming Mac Pro for 2023 skip the Apple M2 Chip Ultra?

Let’s talk about what will this Mac Pro from Apple will be featuring. So, as you know, this Mac Pro is the last model within the whole Mac range. As a fact, these new Macs for 2023 will not be coming with any Apple silicon chipset and in fact, we will not get to see any powerful version of the entire M2 chipset.

If you have been following our articles, you must have read about how Apple has been working to bring an improved version of its existing Apple Mac Pro for 2023 by developing a new dedicated Apple silicon chipset.

As per reports from our side, it was said that the newly developed chipset will be called the “M2 Extreme Chip” which will be an even more improved version of the already existing Ultra chipset from M2. Here the Extreme chipset was expected to combine the duo powerful M2 Ultra to make a single silicon chipset.

What happens if the two M2 Chipset Ultra is combined? This will be providing the power to combine the CPU cores and also GPU cores. Here it’s been said that the CPU cores will be around 48 cores in CPU and also 152 cores of GPU will be available as well.

The reason why Apple is not developing Extreme M2 Chipset?

The first and foremost reason why the Extreme M2 chipset is not considered by Apple is because of production issues.

Also, it was said that Apple did give a star to the manufacturing of the Extreme M2 chipset but soon it had to officially half the production as the production cost plus development of the chipset was becoming even more complex.