BSE SENSEX, NIFTY Daily Roundup @ TechStory

Indian stock market started off a new week on Monday with S&P BSE SENSEX and Nifty 50 closing normal trading day with flat markets.

S&P BSE SENSEX

S&P BSE SENSEX lost 86.61 points and ended up at 54,395.23. That was a 0.16 % decrease in the market.

Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra and Dr Reddy’s came up as top gainers on SENSEX by gaining 26.95, 32.40 and 99.25 points respectively.

From the banking sector, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Indus Bank and HDFC performed fairly well. ICICI Bank gained 13.80 while Axis and Indus Bank gained 10.90 and 9.70 respectively.

The top losers in SENSEX were Bharti Airtel, TCS, HCL and Infosys Ltd with each losing between 5% and 1%.

TCS shares nearly dropped 4% as after effect of company’s earning reports which got released a few days ago. Lower than expected earnings in the first quarter coupled with increasing operating expenses are believed to be driving factors which caused a downfall of share value on the first trading day of this week.

The announcement by Adani Group regarding their participation in the 5G spectrum auction resulted in Bharti Airtel performing badly on Monday. The telecom company shares lost nearly 5% of their value today due to short-term negative sentiments in the market.

NIFTY 50

Nifty 50 ended today at 16,216.00, shedding 4.60 points (0.03% decrease). Eicher Motors, ONGC and Tata Steel were the highest gainers in the index as these shares showed an increase in market value by 3-4%.

A buy call from investment research company Emkay Global with a target price of 3340 rupees pushed share value of Eicher Motors by nearly 4% to end at 3049.00. Target price of 3340 rupees are expected to be achieved in next one year.

NIFTY METAL posted an increase of 94.35 points on Monday, with the metal index ending the normal trading day at 4,893.90 points.

Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Jindal Steel and Steel Authority of India Ltd saw an increase in their share prices as the Indian government is planning to consider proposals from the steel industry regarding rolling back export duties on certain steel-related items.

This information created positive sentiments toward metal shares in the market as there is a chance for steel makers to get hold of their market capitalisation in exports if the duties are stopped.

According to market analysts, TCS’s report on their earnings and the low performance of other IT companies in the IT Indexes led to the market trading flat on Monday.

In Nifty indexes, Banking, Energy and Metal stocks rescued the stock market from going down on a steep path on Monday.

In BSE indexes, the share value of MAHANAGAR TELEPHONE NIGAM LTD, Adani Green Energy Ltd and Borosil Ltd increased by 19%, 15% and 13% respectively. These 3 shares were the highest gainers on the BSE market today.