How to access downloads on iPhone

Your iPhone is a strong PC, however, more often than not, Apple attempts to conceal the greater part of that intricacy from you. Be that as it may, here and there, you want your telephone to act more like a standard PC, and show you where every one of its records is found.

On the off chance that you download a record from the web, for instance, you really want to know where it is so you can think that it is once more some other time. On a PC, you would utilize a document chief like Windows Explorer. On an iPhone, things work somewhat in an unexpected way.

In the event that you’ve downloaded documents to your iPhone or iPad, getting to them may be confounding contrasted with a Mac or PC. There’s an exceptional organizer where iOS and iPadOS store downloads, and you can find it by means of the Files application.