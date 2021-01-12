BSNL makes changes in long-term plans of INR 1,999 and 2,399

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is an Indian government-owned telecommunications company which was incorporated by the Department of Telecommunications, Government of India and Ministry of Communications back in the year 2000.

Having given that background about the company, BSNL has recently made some changes in its long-term mobile plans that users should know about. The changes have been made under BSNL’s PV_1999 plan and PV_FRC_2399 plan.

The state-owned company has generously extended the validity of the PV_1999 plan by 21 days but at the same time significantly reduced the validity of PV_2399 plan to almost half than it previously was. Let us discuss about the plans in detail.

The PV_1999 plan previously had the validity of 365 days which now has been extended by 21 days taking the total validity of the plan to 386 days.

On the other hand, the PV_2399 plan was previously carrying the validity of 600 days but now the plan will only be valid for one year i.e., 365 days.

The telecom company says that the PV_1999 has been increased by 21 days on account of the 72nd Republic Day. However, as mentioned in a report by Financial Express, BSNL urges everyone to take advantage of this limited period offer and also states that the validity of the PV_2399 plan which has been reduced to 365 days has been extended by 72 days under this limited time offer.

The offer has been active since January 10, 2021, and will last till the end of month i.e., 31st January 2021. Also, after the limited time offer expires, the PV_2399 plan will be available with a validity of 365 days and which is the same as PV_1999 with additional 21 days.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited is the largest wired telecommunications network company in India with a market share of more than 60%. Besides, BSNL is also India’s fourth-largest wireless telecommunication network operator. The company has a user base of approximately 120 million customers across the country and provides its GSM services under the brand name, CellOne in all of India.

In addition to the mentioned changes in the validity of long-term plans, BSNL has also introduced other attractive facilities to keep their customer base interested. The home-grown telecom company has decided to provide free unlimited calling facility to BSNL users who can now talk for hours and hours without worrying about the bill. The free calling service is from BSNL to any network provider in the country.

In this era of privatisation and with the establishment of Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio, it is difficult for BSNL to compete against the dominant players. But, these attractive offers can definitely lure customers to the network and make the existing user base relieved.