Budweiser bought beer.eth domain for $100,000

We all know about Budweiser, and most of us enjoy their beers. But crypto enthusiasts now have got one more reason to love their company. Just recently, Budweiser announced that they bought beer.eth domain for $100,000 from Open sea. Now, this is a very new and bold way to move into the crypto space. In fact, around 2 weeks back, the company also purchased an NFT made by the artist Tom Sachs for about 8 Ethereum tokens amounting to $24,000.

The Crypto market is getting bigger.

Unlike in January and February, when only a handful of companies and firms were dabbling in crypto, the number is a lot higher now. Almost all major brands have entered the crypto markets in some way or the other. Companies like Tesla and Microstrategy that mostly understand the bigger picture and have the conviction that crypto is the future have invested directly. Then we have firms that have been offering crypto services to their clients and have started to experiment with new products. This includes ETFs, future products and more. And then finally, we have companies that are investing in NFTs, domains and other byproducts of blockchain that have recently gotten popular.

Why is the ETH domains suddenly getting popular?

Just like normal domains like .com, .in, .org, .eth do the same job. But they do it in a much different way. The service runs off the Ethereum blockchain network, unlike any other generally used domain. It is also simple to use and doesn’t involve any bells and whistles. In fact, in the last few weeks, such domain names are getting incredibly popular. A Reddit post reported that the domain artist.eth and art collector.eth sold for 10 ETH tokens.

If you are wondering how to buy such domains it is not difficult at all. You can visit unstoppable domains and search the domain you want. If it is available then go ahead and make the purchase to register it under your name. Do note that this is not a sponsored website and I recommended it because of the simplicity of the site.

What are your thoughts on the beer.eth domain bought by Budweiser? And do you think this is their big entry in the crypto space?

