Buell’s Super Cruiser Soars with Over $120 Million in Preorders, Setting a New Industry Benchmark

Buell’s Super Cruiser has been one of the most anticipated motorcycles of recent years, and it’s now clear that the hype is real. After just seven months of preorders, Buell has announced that it has surpassed $120 million in preorders for the Super Cruiser 1190. This is a remarkable achievement, and it speaks to the excitement and anticipation that the Super Cruiser has generated among motorcycle enthusiasts.

Innovative Design and Features

The Super Cruiser is a unique and innovative motorcycle that combines the best of both worlds: the power and performance of a sport bike with the comfort and style of a cruiser. It’s powered by a 1190cc V-twin engine that produces 175 horsepower and 138Nm of torque, and it weighs just 450 pounds. This makes it one of the most powerful and lightweight cruisers on the market.

In addition to its impressive performance, Cruiser also features a number of innovative design features, including a unique frame geometry that provides excellent handling and stability. It also has a comfortable riding position and a stylish design that is sure to turn heads.

Buell’s Promising Future in the Motorcycle Market

With the Super Cruiser set to enter production in 2025, Buell is well-positioned to become a major player in the motorcycle market once again. The company has a number of other new models in the pipeline, including a sportbike and an adventure bike. Buell is also planning to expand its dealer network and increase its production capacity.

Buell’s CEO, Bill Melvin, is confident about the company’s future. He has said that Buell is “back to stay” and that the company is committed to building “the best motorcycles in the world.” Melvin has also said that Buell is looking to hire new employees and expand its operations. As the company gears up to introduce a range of new motorcycles to cater to asphalt enthusiasts, Melvin extended an open invitation, stating, “This ramp-up will be nothing short of exhilarating. Anyone interested in joining us for this exciting ride—in any capacity—should reach out now. We want to work with you.”

Price Point and Enthusiast Anticipation

Regarding Buell’s Super Cruiser, motorcycle enthusiasts are eagerly counting down the days until its anticipated production debut in 2025. The motorcycle is expected to carry a price tag ranging from $20,000 to $30,000—an investment that promises a formidable two-wheeled powerhouse.

As the motorcycle community anticipates Buell’s triumphant return, the brand is set for an exhilarating journey ahead, buoyed by the impressive $120 million in preorders. Enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the Super Cruiser’s arrival, with hopes that it will live up to the extraordinary hype surrounding it.

This substantial hype from Buell’s dedicated fanbase nationwide serves as a compelling testament not only to the enduring charm of the brand but also to the significant potential it holds. Buell, having experienced a resurgence in recent years, represents a beacon of hope for enthusiasts who hold fond memories of the brand’s golden era—an era characterized by nimble, lightweight motorcycles celebrated for their exceptional handling.