After years of reinvention, Buick finally found its stride, achieving nine straight quarters of year-over-year growth. In the first quarter of 2025 alone, the brand delivered 61,822 vehicles—a sharp 39% rise compared to the same period last year. More than half of these sales came from buyers outside General Motors’ traditional customer base, a major milestone for the brand.

However, this success story could soon be derailed. New tariffs on imported vehicles, announced by the White House, threaten to wipe out much of Buick’s recent progress. Three of its top-selling models—the Encore GX, Envision, and Envista—are built overseas and will now face steep import penalties.

Heavy Tariffs Hit Bestsellers

Buick’s top-performing models in early 2025 are now in the tariff crosshairs. The Encore GX and Envista, manufactured in South Korea, are now subject to a 27.5% tariff. The Envision, built in China, is hit even harder with a staggering 95% total tariff burden, stemming from five separate levies.

For now, dealerships are holding an 82-day supply of tariff-free inventory, but that cushion won’t last forever. Once those vehicles are sold, either consumers or General Motors will have to bear the brunt of the additional costs. Industry analysts warn that passing the increase onto buyers could deal a heavy blow to Buick’s competitive edge in the U.S. market.

Affordability: Buick’s Secret Sauce Under Threat

Part of Buick’s resurgence has been built around offering “nice cars at an affordable price”—effectively filling the gap between Chevrolet’s mainstream appeal and Cadillac’s luxury image. Models like the Envista and Encore GX provided stylish, well-equipped vehicles for a price-conscious yet aspirational audience.

Tariffs threaten to destroy that delicate balance. “The latest wave of Buick vehicles is affordable and of decent quality, and ruining that with a cost disadvantage could upset Buick as a going entity in the United States,” warned Sam Fiorani, Vice President at AutoForecast Solutions.

Local Manufacturing: A Long-Term, Costly Solution

While shifting production to the U.S. could eventually neutralize the tariff impact, it’s not a quick fix. Reconfiguring domestic factories to accommodate new models would require significant investment, time, and disruption. General Motors would need to allocate production capacity, retrain workers, and retool facilities—moves that are not viable in the short term.

In the interim, Buick may have to scale back its offerings or risk losing market share to rivals that manufacture locally.

Global Troubles Add to the Pressure

Meanwhile, Buick is also grappling with a sharp downturn in China, its most crucial international market. Once a crown jewel in GM’s global portfolio, Buick sales in China plummeted by 65% between 2020 and 2024, as consumers increasingly favored local brands.

With limited presence outside North America and China, Buick’s international fallback options are minimal. Barclays predicts GM will halt the import of 450,000 vehicles from South Korea and China and has slashed its 2025 earnings estimate for the automaker by 40%—a projected $9.5 billion loss tied to the tariffs.

The Road Ahead: Uncertainty and Urgency

As of now, General Motors has not publicly outlined a strategy to shield Buick from the fallout. With external and internal pressures mounting, the brand’s hard-fought comeback story now hangs in the balance, facing what may be its most critical challenge since the 2009 bankruptcy crisis.