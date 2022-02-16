Building India’s First Consumer Centric And Farmer Integrated Brand Of Eggs

Uttam Kumar is the Founder of Eggoz Nutrition, India’s first consumer centric egg brand. Uttam founded Eggoz in 2017 with a vision to create “Amul ” for eggs. After spending the first two years as egg farmers to build a strong technical backend, Eggoz as a brand was launched in 9 north Indian cities and currently sells more than 1.5 lacs eggs everyday. Eggoz Nutrition plans to expand PAN India in the next 2 years.

Born and brought up in a small town of Munger (Bihar),Uttam has always been inclined towards creating businesses, starting from his first year of graduation in IIT Kharagpur. His entrepreneurship journey started in 2010 with an in-hostel food delivery stall aimed at generating some pocket money.

As a part of the first team to represent India in FIRA (Federation of International Robot Soccer Association) world cup, Uttam realized the need for robotics expansion in the Indian educational system, especially at the school level. So he founded Introbots in 2011, a pioneer firm in the Indian robotics education sector. By the time Uttam completed his graduation, he had conducted more than 100 workshops and generated a revenue of 80 lacs in two years through Introbots, which was later acquired by a Dubai based company. Uttam also became head of KRSG (Kharagpur Robosoccer Students Group) and led the team that implemented artificial intelligence in robot soccer games and participated in FIRA world cup, 2013 in Malaysia.

In 2014, with the exponential growth of e-commerce in India, Uttam realised that there is something missing with online shopping and 2D shopping fails to provide the immersive product experience. Realizing this opportunity and with a vision of 3DPhying the e-commerce experience, Uttam founded 3Dphy in 2014. Started as a 3D cataloging firm for e-commerce companies, 3DPhy expanded to the real estate sector and developed a cutting edge patented technology that enabled users to get a fully immersive experience of a far away location over phone, laptops or head mounted devices. 3DPhy was later acquired by Proptiger/Housing.com in August, 2016.

Post acquisition of 3DPhy, Uttam worked in Proptiger as a Product Evangelist for a period of 1 year but the spark for creating something bigger and disruptive was always there. The high growth of digitisation in India and the fast penetration of 4g to even the remote rural areas made it a perfect time to enter into the Agriculture industry.

Uttam explored and experimented on various aspects of agriculture such as Farm machine renting, farmer produce trading, soil testing etc. In the meanwhile, he came across layer poultry. His research on the egg production in India came to a conclusion that it is a very unstructured and unorganised Industry. More than 60% of India’s egg production happens in the South whereas, the highly populated consumption centres like Bihar and UP do not produce a fraction of their own consumption and are dependent on imports from other states. To his surprise, for a per day consumption of 3 crores eggs in Bihar, the production was not even 30-40 lacs. Moreover, Bihar being a major producer of corn, a key ingredient in Poultry feed, also supported his conclusion to get into the egg Industry and to start Eggoz’s journey from Bihar, his native state.

In the Eggoz journey and also as per Uttam’s previous experiences, he has always believed that for building a company, the most important block is the team and the people involved. Since its inception, Eggoz has worked on both front – supply (farmer’s end) and demand (consumer end). On the supply end, Eggoz currently has a robust integration model that enables egg farmers to improve their productivity and visibility. On demand end, Eggoz as a brand promises farm-fresh and chemical free eggs and currently has an omnipresent sales channel in 9 cities in North India and an expansion plan for PAN India presence in the upcoming two years.