Buildpan secured seed round from HNI

Buildpan Cloud, which is an Indore headquartered app tools company that helps developers to test, integrate, and deploys apps, has now secured an undisclosed amount in the seed funding round from a group of high net individuals.

The investors include the Yushi Kawata, partner at Elrise Corporation Inc Japan, and some other angel investors.

Buildpan works with freelance app developers, enterprise clients as well as startups to detect crashes, bugs, and device comparability. The continuous integration and continuous deployment as a service by the platform uses the AI and Machine Learning to detect errors.

For enterprise clients and startups that might even outsource ap development, the platform also offers virtual audit reports.

“Everyone suffers from the same problem. Ultimately, your ability to engage your end users is the degree to which the app will be successful,” said Sonal Dandotia, co-founder at Buildpan.

“I felt this platform has potential to ease building and sharing apps online. Additionally, its smart AI code-analyzer will help clients who are not technical to know the quality and tech audit of the code they receive from developers,” said Yusho Kawata, partner at Elrise Corporation, Japan in a statement shared by the company.

