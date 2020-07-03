Log In Register
Bounce Unveils In-House Built EV

AvatarDev Chinnappa
BusinessElectric VehiclesIndia News

Bounce, on Thursday unveiled their all new EV, the N3110. The electric scooter is assembled in India, with the motors sourced from abroad.

The ride-share company is offering the N3110 for sale across the country, with lease and retail options also available. As for technical specifications, the EV boasts a range of 60 km per-charge, with dockless capabilities and the option to swap-out batteries. Bounce co-founder, Vivekananda Hallekere has stated that the infrastructure required for efficient and convenient battery-swapping is already in place. 

The N3110 is being offered at Rs.46,000 ex-showroom, and excluding batteries. The company has announced that it will be taking pre-orders of an initial 500 bikes, will delivery expected by December 2020.

The scooter-sharing platform, with Hallekere at its helm has shown tenacity through its early years to be able to reach the point at which it is capable of producing its in-house vehicles.

