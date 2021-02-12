Log In Register
Bumble Co-founder- Youngest Self-Made Woman Billionaire

AvatarPriyanka Chaubey
TechTrending

It was when shares of the dating app Bumble came out and the IPO ascended in the air, 31-year-old CEO and founder Whitney Wolfe Herd was titled as the world’s youngest self-made woman- a true definition of modern feminism.

 

 

Whitney’s stake in the company was around 12% which gave her the turnover of fat $1.6 billion as of 12:40 p.m. EST on Thursday. Bumble is soaring in the stock market while it opened at $76. Arguably it was much higher than its initial IPO price of $43 per share. The organization made its introduction hours after the business sectors opened on Thursday.

Twitter is flooding with appreciation for Bumble CEO Whitney

 

If we talk about Bumble’s prospectus, it is clear that Wolfe Herd owns 21.54 million shares, which is approximately around 11.6% of the company. Notwithstanding being simply the world’s most youthful made billionaire in the world now, she is additionally the most youthful female CEO actually to take an organization public in the U.S.

