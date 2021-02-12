Bumble Co-founder- Youngest Self-Made Woman Billionaire

It was when shares of the dating app Bumble came out and the IPO ascended in the air, 31-year-old CEO and founder Whitney Wolfe Herd was titled as the world’s youngest self-made woman- a true definition of modern feminism.

Today, @Bumble becomes a public company. This is only possible thanks to the more than 1.7 billion first moves made by brave women on our app — and the pioneering women who paved the way for us in the business world. To everyone who made today possible: Thank you. #BumbleIPO 💛🐝 pic.twitter.com/OMLNGNvECB — Whitney Wolfe Herd (@WhitWolfeHerd) February 11, 2021

Whitney’s stake in the company was around 12% which gave her the turnover of fat $1.6 billion as of 12:40 p.m. EST on Thursday. Bumble is soaring in the stock market while it opened at $76. Arguably it was much higher than its initial IPO price of $43 per share. The organization made its introduction hours after the business sectors opened on Thursday.

Twitter is flooding with appreciation for Bumble CEO Whitney

* celebrated the IPO while holding her kid winning!! https://t.co/Ep0dxvFHUG — Shaan Puri (@ShaanVP) February 11, 2021

Today is @bumble’s IPO AND @WhitWolfeHerd becomes the youngest female CEO to take a company public at 31. She’s used her platform for good and set a new standard on so many fronts but is also an incredible friend, mother, and human. 💛 Let’s gooo $BMBL 🐝 — Jen Rubio (@jennifer) February 11, 2021

Whitney Wolfe Herd is INCREDIBLE. 1. At 31, she’s the youngest woman to take a company public. 2. Her stake in Bumble is now worth over $1.5b, making her one of the youngest female self-made female billionaires ever. 3. IPO’d with a 70%+ female board. 4. Raised $2.2b in IPO pic.twitter.com/QTjN30nxix — The Hustle (@TheHustle) February 11, 2021

If we talk about Bumble’s prospectus, it is clear that Wolfe Herd owns 21.54 million shares, which is approximately around 11.6% of the company. Notwithstanding being simply the world’s most youthful made billionaire in the world now, she is additionally the most youthful female CEO actually to take an organization public in the U.S.

Dating app Bumble went public on the NASDAQ Thursday, under the letters BMBL. According to Business Insider, 31-year-old Bumble CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd is the youngest woman CEO to ever IPO pic.twitter.com/J1B7v7fBXL — NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 11, 2021