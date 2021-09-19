Buyers of Manhattan Retail Properties Can Pay with Bitcoin

Magnum Real Estate Group, a property management firm based in New York, has agreed to let the buyers of Manhattan Retail Properties Pay with Bitcoin as payment for the sale of three ground-level stores in Manhattan for approximately $30 million. In addition, the Autism Science Foundation (ASF) stated that bitcoin donations would be accepted. Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), USD Coin (USDC), and Dai were the first digital assets accepted by the non-profit organization (DAI).

The Real Estate Industry Is Being Invaded By BTC

According to a recent report, Magnum Real Estate Group, one of the biggest American property management organizations, will allow customers to use bitcoin to purchase three ground-level shops for $29 million. Future cryptocurrency transactions would be processed by BitPay, a bitcoin payment service provider.

The shopping center, often known as CODA, is located at 385 First Avenue in Manhattan’s most affluent neighborhood. M&T Bank, ProHEALTH Urgent Care, and Mighty Pita are among the businesses that make up the 9,000-square-foot complex.

Magnum Real Estate’s Managing Partner, Ben Shaoul, noted that his company has prior expertise with digital assets, having sold apartments using this payment mechanism.

Sonny Singh, Chief Commercial Officer of BitPay, revealed that potential buyers from all over the world, including Hong Kong and mainland China, can acquire the property using bitcoin “The beauty of crypto is that it is a global digital asset. The buyer simply scans a QR code to pay.”

The ASF now accepts cryptocurrency donations

The Autism Science Foundation is another example of cryptocurrency usage. The non-profit organization that helps children and adults who are afflicted with the condition has announced that it would now take donations in seven different digital assets. Namely, those are Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Bitcoin Cash, USD Coin, and Dai.

Alison Singer, the ASF’s Co-Founder and President, expressed optimism that the new opportunity will be extremely useful to those in need:

“We are ecstatic to expand our fundraising options to include Bitcoin, which provides individuals and businesses with yet another way to make a significant difference in the lives of people with autism.”

She also addressed the fundraiser for Wall Street Rides FAR (WSRF). Many well-known cryptocurrency firms, including Gemini, BlockFi, FTX, Paxos, and Fireblocks, have pledged to sponsor the forthcoming annual charity cycling and walking event, which has already raised over $2 million for the ASF.

