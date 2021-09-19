How to import photos from iPhone to PC

You have a variety of alternatives when it comes to transferring photos from your iPhone to your PC. Using the photo transfer option in the built-in Photos app on both Mac and PC is the traditional way to download photos from your iPhone. It doesn’t have to be difficult to remove photographs from your iPhone.

How to Transfer Photos from iPhone to Mac through MacOS Catalina & Big Sur

Use the USB connection to connect your iPhone to your Mac computer and unlock it.

On your Mac, open the Photos app. Spotlight search, your Dock, or entering the Applications folder and selecting the Photos app will all lead you to it.

In the browser on the left of the Photos page, your iPhone should already be chosen. If it isn’t, go ahead and choose your iPhone.

By clicking on the images you want to import, you may choose them.

Select Import from the drop-down menu.

That’s all there is to it; Finder has made this procedure simple!

How To Import Photos from iPhone to Mac in MacOS Mojave

With the USB cord, connect your iPhone to your computer.

On your Mac, open the Photos app. Spotlight search, your Dock, or entering the Applications folder and selecting the Photos app will all lead you to it.

From the top menu, choose File, then Import.

Select images may be downloaded by holding down the command key while clicking all of the photos you wish to transfer, then clicking Review for Import.

If your Mac detects that some or all of your selected photographs have already been imported, it will notify you and give you the opportunity to import the remaining photo(s) by selecting Import New Photo.

Click Import All New Items to import all of the photographs on your iPhone that you haven’t previously backed up.

Select Last Import from the sidebar to see the images that were recently imported. And that’s all there is to it.

How to Transfer Photos from an iPhone to a Pc in Windows 8

When your iPhone is linked to your computer via USB connection and you have an earlier version of Windows, Auto Play will appear. On a PC running Windows 8, the device will be detected and a pop-up will appear that states, Tap to choose what happens to this device. You’ll see the option to Import Photos and Videos when you click on that pop-up. The remainder of the procedure should be identical to what is described below for Windows 10. If you’re unsure, check for the Import button.

How to Transfer Photos from an iPhone to a Pc in Windows 10