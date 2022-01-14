Buying a Gaming Monitor- What you need to know

A Monitor plays a vital role for every gamer who wishes to enhance and experience the best visual representation of the games they wish to play online. Therefore, the overall selection of a monitor becomes increasingly important as it provides users with a certain level of flexibility allowing them to freely play and enjoy diverse games.

However, the selection procedure of a premium gaming monitor can be complicated, to say the least as the present electronics market is flooded with a wide range of monitors. Identifying the perfect monitor which meets all your needs and requirements, therefore, becomes difficult, to say the least.

The auxiliary devices somehow can do their job well and cannot help in any smoother gaming experience, but as far as gaming monitors are concerned, you will require a great amount of research for the same or you can also talk to online experts like UltimatePc.in to seek help for choosing suitable prebuilt gaming PCs. So this is going to be our topic for today.

Below are the aspects which are required to consider before buying a monitor-

1) Size of Screen and resolution

The gaming monitor can be ranging from as low as 20 inches up to 49 inches in size. The best ones for gaming can be 24 and 25 because they can provide you with enough screen space that is required for gaming

Following resolutions in case of gaming monitor-

1080p- (Full HD)

1440p- (QHD)

2160p- (UHD)

More resolution results in better image clarity. GPU power needs to be considered before hopping on which resolution you want. (As in whether you prefer visual quality over performance or not). For gamers, a quad HD or UHD panel will be the best.

2) Refresh rate and Response Time

Refresh rate is how many times the image on the screen is updated every second. It is measured in Hertz and in the case of gaming, you need 100, 120, 134, 240-hertz refresh rate monitors as it will result in a much better gaming experience.

To get a better experience, get a monitor that supports variable refresh rates to eradicate screen tearing. Response rate is with how much speed a pixel can amend what it is displaying.

It is measured in milliseconds. The TN panel has a speedy response time that is 1 millisecond which is great for a gaming monitor. IPS pals on other hand are a bit slower at almost 5 milliseconds. So, the lesser the response time, the better will be the movements of the camera.

3) Adaptive sync or variable refresh rate

Free sync or G sync are the most common ones among the gaming monitors. AMD free sync does not add to any of the expenses of a monitor. Having the above technology will help gamers to easily get away from screen tearing. The variable refresh rate has to be at least 60 hertz. Even higher refresh rates help gamers be better at their game.

4) HDR (High Dynamic Range)

We measure them in Nitz. The higher the score, the better will be the performance. Three tiers for which are as follows-

HDR 400- Gives 400 minutes of brightness (it has to be a minimum of 400)

HDR 600

HDR 1000 4000

VA (vertical alignment) panels offer the best HDR

However, some games even implement false HDR’s where a filter is added to highlight the brightest areas. But the type and quality of HDR will rest on how the game has been developed.

5) Colour

Colour Gamut can be tested against the following= srgb. Adobe RGB, DCI p3. The closer the monitor is to match 100% of that colour gamut, the more accurate it is. This can be judged by which type of colour panel you are using, and the colour depth is at –

6 bit (must be avoided by everyone),

8 bit/true colour or

10 bit/deep colour (is not at all common, so many monitors use forms of Internal Color Processing to get a colour depth of 10 bit with a 10-bit monitor).

6) Required Input/Output

There needs to be the given inputs/output namely-

DisplayPort 1.4-For the purpose of audio transmission

HDMI 1.4/2.0- This can also be used for audio transmission but it does not support high refresh rates, but gaming purpose support to higher refresh rate is the most important aspect.

Audio Out (3.5 mm)-it is a better means where the headphone’s connected directly to the monitor instead of the motherboard’s back panel.

7) Type of Panel Technology

They are three of them namely-

TN

IPS

VA

TN means twisted nematic, IPS means in-plane switching and VA means Vertical Alignment. TN allows a better visual quality which leads to better colour reproduction and more clarity in the image whereas the latter one supports the easing of faster response timing. VA on the other hand has 8-bit colour depth and has much broader viewing angles as compared to TN.

The response rates of TN panels are the best, whereas that of IPS and VA are not supporting a smoother gaming experience.

Final Overview

For a gamer, there are lots of gaming essentials that make a perfect setup and help them to improve their gaming experience. They have to consider a lot of things like peripheral devices and accessories such as they need a good microphone, controller, webcam, mic stand, gaming headset, speakers, mouse, full-sized keyboard, a proper gaming desk to create a setup and much more out of a high-resolution monitor is one of the best ways to experience a game’s graphics. Thus, one needs to have a proper understanding before buying and investing in it. However, the factors that we have mentioned are some of the most relevant aspects that have to be considered before making the final decision of purchasing a gaming monitor. Consider it to be an investment as the purchase of a premium quality monitor will enhance your gaming experience and will allow you to experience games in a more lifelike manner. Be sure to conduct thorough research of the market to gain more knowledge about the products that are listed on the market.