Empire Capital Token: Everything you need to know

As of today, there are many industries in the marketplace, trying to make a name for themselves but one such industry that has been a huge success ever since it was first introduced a couple of years ago is the cryptocurrency industry. As mentioned, crypto has been around for a long time now and has had a surge in its overall growth and popularity recently, thus helping it to reach greater heights!

Having said that, I believe most of you are already familiar with the basics of the industry but if for some reason that is still not the case, let me help you with that first.

Cryptocurrency is nothing but a form of virtual or online currency which uses blockchain technology for all its operations, thus helping it in completely eliminating the so-called risk of double-spending and counterfeiting as well. Not just that, the crypto world is also known to be decentralized to its very core, thus allowing it to step outside the overall control and jurisdiction of central authorities and can work freely without any unnecessary government interference as well.

Not just that, this digital asset of yours can also be used for a variety of purposes including the purchase and sale of goods and services as well as for the purpose of trade and exchange over crypto exchanges available online. Though you might already know this by now, unlike when the industry was first released in the global marketplace, there is an entire pool of cryptocurrencies for you to choose from today, with newer ones still coming in with each passing day and tons of new investors joining in every hour.

Speaking of a lot of currencies available today in the marketplace for you to choose from, some of the most prominent ones worth investing in includes Cardano, Ethereum, Binance Coin, Polkadot, EverGrow Coin, Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Baby Doge as well as PancakeSwap to name just a few of course.

Since we have now established as to how far the industry has come since it was first introduced, it is also worth noting that, some of the major contributing factors for the industry being such a huge success that we know it to be today includes its ease of use, high-profit margins, intuitive nature, the convenience it offers, negligible response time, portability as well as the volatility of course.

Being volatile, it is important for you to be aware of the fact that, it is not always possible to predict the price changes and act accordingly as the price fluctuations in the crypto marketplace are almost immediate, thus leaving no time to plan. Therefore, whenever dealing in online currencies, keep in mind that, if the industry is providing you with an opportunity to earn huge profits and make quick money, if not done right, you could also end up having significantly huge losses as well.

Not just that, as per the chatter amongst some of the leading experts on the field, it has come to our notice that, crypto is rapidly progressing towards completely revolutionizing the global payment system and from where I stand, it looks like it has already started to do so as many merchants and businesses have started accepting crypto as an official mode of payment from their customers.

Now that you have a brief backstory about the crypto world, you will be able to have a much better understanding of what we have with us today, Empire Capital Token. To know more, I suggest you read further!

Everything to know about Empire Capital Token (ECC)

Empire Capital Token or as commonly referred to as ECC is nothing but a decentralized finance 3.0 high yield farming as well as staking smart contract which is known to allow token holders on the platform to earn large rewards from a cross-chain decentralized exchange known as EmpireDEX.

In other words, Empire Capital Token is a DeFi 3.0 layer of managed and controlled diversified yield generating protocols which is simply an aggregation of holdings where yield is being returned to a singular asset with the help of buybacks from revenue-generating assets that ECC holds.

Before moving any further, it is worth noting that, the Empire Capital Token was launched by a team of experts based in Australia, not very long ago but, on 2nd December 2021. Also, ECC is said to be the native utility token of the Empire Capital Token, which as a matter of fact, can be used for a variety of purposes on the platform itself.

Speaking of EmpireDEX that I mentioned earlier, it is simply a multi-chain decentralized exchange (DEX) ecosystem that is said to provide a full suite of integration as well as development services to projects who are known to be integrated into the EmpireDEX ecosystem.

Not just that, the team at EmpireDEX claims to provide an easy-access infrastructure hub for traders as well as developers through their Farming infrastructure, Bridges, launchpads, Decentralized Exchange as well as EmpireDEX White labeling services.

Basically, Empire Capital Token is responsible for taking the entire platform into the DeFi 3.0 that we talked about earlier and allows users the opportunity to earn a yield on their virtual assets via forming and staking, that too just by holding a single asset. For you to have much more clarification on the same, let us talk about how does it exactly work?

To begin with, the Empire Capital Token is said to create a diversified and actively managed treasury fund of yield generating tokens within the sector of decentralized finance of course, while also being able to invest into centralized finance (CeFi) startups and deploy capital into IPOs through the platform’s incorporation in New Zealand, as stated on their official website.

In addition to this, the profits earned from the fund are used to market buy the Empire capital Token, thus returning the fund profits back to the token holders. However, the treasury will grow and will be supported by nearly four percent of the selling tax on sales.

Moving further, let’s have a quick look at the tokenomics of Empire Capital token, shall we? Firstly, the buy tax is about ten percent out of which nine percent denotes Static reflections to all token holders and the remaining one percent is true burn. On the other hand, the selling tax is also ten percent out of which four percent goes towards treasury fund, two percent for Auto Liquidity, and another four percent constitutes Marketing.

Furthermore, the platform is said to be truly deflationary as Empire Capital Token or ECC boasts a true one percent burn on every buy as mentioned earlier, and one of the major issues with the projects using a black hole for the burn is that, it doesn’t actually affect the total supply even a little bit and that the black hole addresses actually steal yield from actual token holders.

The platform also claims to have fixed this issue and this is where that one percent burn comes in. By simply implementing a true one percent burn on every buy, the total supply will be constantly deflating around your balance while your balance will actually be constantly increasing against an even deflating supply. As a result, creating a true demand/supply metric for the Empire Capital Token as it becomes ever so scarce with volume.

Lastly, each Empire Capital Token is said to represent a share in the profits of Empire Capital as profits are also collected in the Empire Capital Treasury, and are bridged and invested in yield farms, yield aggregators, auto compounding vaults as well as other reflationary and yield generating assets. It is also worth noting that, ECC holders are more than capable of making proposals on strategies and voting on Governance proposals as well, while 1 ECC will be equal to 1 voting point.

Now that we have talked much about Empire Capital Token, some of you must be wondering, whether or not it is a good idea to invest in the platform? If that’s the case, then let’s find out, shall we?

Investing in Empire Capital Token (ECC)

As of today, the price of Empire Capital Token is about 0.107846 US dollars with a twenty-four-hour trading volume of 840,644 dollars. Not just that, in just the past twenty-four hours, the value of Empire Capital Token has gone down by 14.36 percent, and though unfortunately the current market cap and the current circulating supply of the currency are not yet available, ECC is currently placed at #3370 position as per the CoinMarketCap rankings.

Also, it is worth mentioning that, the maximum lifetime supply of the token is about 100,000,000 ECC coins and in just the past week alone, the price of the platform has fallen by 17.68 percent.

Reading so far, you must have gotten a fair understanding of the platform and by now, you should be able to figure out on your own whether or not investing in Empire Capital Token is the right thing for you to do. Seeing what it has to offer when combined with its performance in the recent past as well as its plans for the near future, I certainly believe that Empire Capital Token can prove to be a risky investment in the near future, which is likely to provide you with fewer returns and it is a possibility that your current investment may decrease in value. But again, nothing can be said for sure!

As mentioned at the very beginning, crypto is a highly volatile marketplace and is extremely uncertain. Thus, it is very important for you to understand the fact that just like any other currency in the crypto marketplace, Empire Capital Token does have its own risks as well and you should invest only if you are willing to take those risks and bear any and all losses if at all necessary.

If you are wondering, where can you buy Empire Capital Token? Let me help you with that. Currently, Empire Capital Token is not really available on all major crypto exchanges as some cryptocurrencies are harder to obtain as and when compared to some others in the marketplace and unfortunately, Empire Capital Token is one of them. As a result, one such popular exchange on which ECC is easily available is PancakeSwap (V2), and seeing the current performance of the token, it seems like, it might soon be listed on all major cryptocurrencies exchanges.

In conclusion, what are your thoughts on Empire Capital Token?

