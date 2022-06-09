Elon Tweets about YouTube ads and set twitter on fire

Elon Musk set Twitter on fire again this week when he tweeted complaining about scam ads on YouTube. He tweeted, “YouTube seems to be nonstop scam ads” at night, and Twitter has gone crazy ever since. BuyYouTube Trends on Twitter.

YouTube seems to be nonstop scam ads — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 7, 2022

Many Twitterati’s believe that the tweet is a kind of cryptic message that Elon Musk is going to buy YouTube. Some people even started requesting Elon Musk to buy YouTube entirely and put an end to scam ads for once.

YouTuber Steven Crowder tweeted in reply that Elon Musk should buy youtube. Another Twitter user Tyler Winklevoss, a lead vocal in rock band Mars Junction tweeted “Totally. You should buy it and install some real management that supports free speech and knows how to lead engineering teams to identify and stop scams.”

Elon should definitely just buy YouTube! — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) June 7, 2022

Totally. You should buy it and install some real management that supports free speech and knows how to lead engineering teams to identify and stop scams. — Tyler Winklevoss (@tyler) June 7, 2022

A few users were fast to point out the irony in the tweet and the recent action of Elon Musk. Social Media influencer Quinn Nelson tweeted “can u not afford premium”. Another Twitter user, BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) tweeted it is weird Elon Musk spends $43 billion to buy Twitter but can’t even afford to have a youtube premium account of his own.

can u not afford premium — Quinn Nelson (@SnazzyQ) June 7, 2022

You're *spending* $43B to purchase Twitter, but you can't afford YouTube Premium? That's weird — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) June 7, 2022

Another user Meet Kevin @realMeetKevin was of the view that Elon Musk should buy YouTube next (after buying Twitter), and kill the bots in the comment section of youtube videos. Kevin also shared his concern that as a content creator, it was feeling so toxic to have bots in the comments section and how companies are not looking into the problems.

You should buy YouTube next and kill the #bots in the comments there too. As a creator and user, it’s toxic!! Shouldn’t be this hard. Makes you question if these companies have a disincentive to ban bots. — Meet Kevin (@realMeetKevin) June 7, 2022

Elon Musk had decided to take over Twitter by buying all the shares (effectively making it a private company). But the deal has now fallen into a deadlock as Elon Musk is accusing Twitter management of material breach of contract as Twitter has failed to disclose to him the actual number of bots on the platform. Elon Musk has yet again threatened to back off the $44 billion deal if he doesn’t receive data on fake accounts and bots on the platform.

Tweeting as a reply to Elon’s tweet, Twitter user FightingForFreedom @FightingForFr12 went a little philosophical by saying that you are the product when anything is for free. A Chinese official on Twitter, Zhang Heqing 张和清 asked Elon Musk whether he was planning to buy YouTube.

Any idea to buy? — Zhang Heqing张和清 (@zhang_heqing) June 7, 2022

When it’s for free, you are the product. — FightingForFreedom (@FightingForFr12) June 8, 2022

About Elon Musk – Elon Musk is one of the wealthiest people on this planet, having a net worth of $290 Billion. He is the founder of SpaceX and The Boring Company. He is also co-founder of Neuralink and OpenAI