Launch Date for Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 and Flip 4 leaked prior to confirmation

The speculations about the Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 and Galaxy Flip 4 have been very constant. The 2022 Samsung foldable phones have been making news recently, implying that the debut is imminent. Speaking of which, we now have new information on the subject. Scroll down for additional information on the rumored launch date.

When will Galaxy Fold 4 and Flip 4 launch officially?

The Galaxy Fold 4 and Galaxy Flip 4 will be available on August 10, according to renowned tipper Jon Prosser. That’s also the time when these phones will be available for pre-order. The gadgets are expected to be ready on August 26th. While this isn’t an official statement, given that Samsung generally releases foldable phones around August, it seems plausible. However, we would still encourage you to wait for more information from Samsung.

The speculated Galaxy Watch 5 series will also be introduced on August 10, with sales beginning on August 26. The Galaxy S22 in Lavender is also slated to be released on August 26.

Samsung event / launch dump (thread, 1/2) S22 launching in Lavender on Aug 26 Fold 4

Phantom Black, Green, Beige

Announcement / pre-orders Aug 10

Launch Aug 26 Flip 4

Graphite, Bora Purple, Pink Gold, Blue

Announcement / pre-orders Aug 10

Launch Aug 26 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) June 8, 2022

Prosser has also disclosed the color possibilities for all of the devices that will be unveiled during the Samsung event on August 10th. The Galaxy Fold 4 is rumored to be available in Phantom Black, Green, and Beige, while the Flip 4 might come in Graphite, Bora Purple, Pink Gold, and Blue. Phantom Black, Silver, and Pink Gold are probable color variants for the Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm), while Phantom Black, Silver, and Sapphire (blueish hue) are likely color variants for the Galaxy Watch 5 (44mm). The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro may well be available in Phantom Black and Silver.

Other insights on the 2022 Galaxy foldable smartphones include the possibility of significant storage increases. The Galaxy Fold 4 might have up to 1TB of storage, while the Flip 4 could have 512GB. Both handsets are expected to appear similar to their predecessors with a few improvements and to be powered either by the newest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU.

We may also anticipate camera as well as display enhancements, larger batteries, plus improved UI optimizations. It needs to be seen whether the Galaxy Fold 4 and Galaxy Flip 4 perform.

