By 2024, India’s Data Centre Inventory is Expected to Double.

27 September, New Delhi, India (ANI): According to a survey, the nation’s data centres (DCs) are predicted to double in number by 2024 as a result of the nation’s strong government policy support for rising digitalization.

By 2025, it is anticipated that DC investments in India will exceed $20 billion, according to a report released on Tuesday by CBRE South Asia.

According to the report, “Data Centers in India: Powering Up Real Estate in a “Data-High” Era,” advanced technologies like machine learning, fifth-generation mobile (5G), blockchain, and artificial intelligence have resulted in a multifold increase in smartphone usage, online gaming, e-commerce, online education provided by EdTech platforms, and location-agnostic work.

Our most recent report states that India’s DC stock would exceed 9 million square feet with a 600+ megawatt (mw) capacity in the first half of 2022. Given that more than 400 mw of DC capacity are now being built throughout Indian towns, it is anticipated that this capacity would nearly double by 2024. The supply expansion is anticipated to be led by Mumbai, then Bengaluru, Chennai, and Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR).

A data centre is a structure, a specific area inside a structure, or a collection of structures used to host computer systems and related equipment including telecommunications and storage systems.

India-wide DC stock increase

Bengaluru came in second with an 18% share of the pan-Indian DC stock, with Mumbai taking the top spot with 48%. Chennai has a growth rate of 9% and is one of India’s fastest-growing DC markets. These three cities made for about 75% of India’s total DC footprint. The remaining 25% of the DC market in India was made up of Delhi-NCR, Pune, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

According to the data, hyperscale DCs had a 77% share of investments from 2018 to 2021; the first half of 2022 also saw a continuation of this trend. Additionally, investments in hyperscale DCs were primarily distributed among the top states, with West Bengal leading with a share of 22% and Uttar Pradesh coming in second.

Hyperscale data centres are cutting-edge constructions that offer the area, power, cooling, and network infrastructure necessary to meet the massive demands of data and cloud computing.

Several significant colocation and hyperscale DC developments for 2022

* NTT made a $200 million investment in Maharashtra.

* Equinix contributed $86,000,000 to Maharashtra.

* $30 million was invested in Tamil Nadu by BAM Digital.

According to the paper, adopting an ecological, social, and governance (ESG) strategy is now essential given the high energy consumption of DCs. Despite having a historically large carbon footprint, DCs provide an important route towards a more environmentally friendly and sustainable future.

India’s top real estate consultancy firm is CBRE South Asia. The largest commercial real estate services and investment company in the world is CBRE Group Inc., which has its headquarters in Dallas and is a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 corporation (based on 2021 revenue). (ANI)

This report was generated automatically by the ANI news service. ThePrint is not liable for its contents.