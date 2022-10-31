BYJU’S employees in Bengaluru claimed that they were forced to resign

The Bengaluru-based staff of edtech firm BYJU’S reportedly received a warning to resign or face termination voluntarily. This occurred after the company’s courted controversy and mass layoffs in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, controversy.

Reports stated that the management of the edtech company has spoken with hundreds of employees individually over the previous seven to ten days.

Employees from various industries participated in the discussions, including sales operations, media, recruitment, and customer retention.

BYJU’S layoff of 300 members

Out of the 475 quality and analytical team members, about 300 were reportedly asked to quit. The report also stated that the recruitment team experienced similar layoffs, with 300 of the agency’s 400 members being asked to resign.

The report noted that the Karnataka State IT/ITeS Employee Union (KITU) reported receiving up to 12 complaints from workers regarding forced resignations.

KITU said that “massive retrenchments are happening in BYJU’S in which hundreds of employees forced to resign from the company.

KITU strongly condemns this unlawful action by the management of BYJUS.” However, a BYJU’S spokeswoman denied the development. The spokesperson said,“It is absolutely false that BYJU’s is forcing employees in the Bengaluru office to resign.

The company employs nearly 50,000 people

BYJU’S is a responsible organization and follows all laws of the land. BYJU’S employs nearly 50,000 people across India. Around 5%, or 2,500, of these positions, are being rationalized as part of BYJU’S current strategic plan to grow profitably and sustainably.”

According to the spokesperson, each employee impacted by the restructuring has received a personal notification.

The edtech company went on to say that all employees will be given a guaranteed path to return to BYJUS if they are unable to obtain employment in new positions that are more beneficial to the business and the employees during the next 12 months.

However, an impacted firm employee denied being offered such an option.

Last week in a meeting with V Sivankutty, Kerala’s Minister for General Education and Labour, several BYJU’S employees expressed their displeasure over the startup’s forced resignation of 170 employees in Thiruvananthapuram.