Helpful Tips to Extend the Life of Any ATV

Purchasing an ATV or UTV requires a substantial investment. Just like a person’s truck, their home, or anything they spend a lot of money on, making it last is essential. To ensure this recreational vehicle lasts as long as possible, certain maintenance tasks should be followed.

When issues with an ATV arise, and repairs are needed, parts may be needed. Along with making repairs, get to know how to extend the life of the all-terrain vehicle here.

Follow the Recommended Break-In Procedure

It is necessary to give a new ATV time to get used to operating and running. By taking it easy on the ATV for a while, it is possible to let the oils and the other fluids flow into the crevices and do their job.

In the past, people have purchased an ATV and, within a week, had to return them to the dealership, making a claim they just “broke down.” However, when pressed, it is usually discovered that they took the ATVs out that first day and rode them hard. At this point, the dealer will likely recommend service, but this is going to come at a rather substantial bill. Take it slow in the beginning to avoid this situation.

Check and Change the Oil Properly

There is a good chance most people would never go out and purchase a new vehicle without ever getting behind the wheel or checking the oil. This same rule applies to the purchase of an ATV.

Check the ATVs, and UTVs oil is simple and something that should be done carefully. Be sure to follow the instructions in the owner’s manual to know the proper weight and type of oil to use. Smaller engines for ATVs are more sensitive than the oils that are used for a traditional vehicle.

It will not cost a person a lot of money either, because the engine for the ATV requires a few quarts of oil -; at the most. Be sure to keep a few extra quarts of oil on hand to top it off when needed. Just like the engine oil in a truck, the oil in the ATVs engine will catch all gunk and dirt that may get in there.

Wash the ATV Regularly

Most people have seen people driving around town with caked-on mud covering their SUVs and trucks. While having some mud on a vehicle is fine, especially after leaving the mud hole, it is best to wash off these debris as soon as possible.

While getting an ATV dirty is part of the fun, it needs to be washed and cleaned regularly. Not only does mud and dirt look bad, but it may also trap moisture against the metal on the ATV. Steel and moisture do not mix very well, and even if there is a good coat of paint present, it will not prevent all damage from occurring.

In fact, if the mud sits too long, rust is going to begin eating away at the ATV. Dirt and mud can also affect the performance of the engine. The bottom line is to wash it off. Be sure to cover up the intakes and other parts of the machine that will not react well with moisture.

Keep the Air Filter Clean

To put things simply, the engine only requires three things to cycle -; a spark, air, and gas fully. Gas is sent from the tank into the fuel system, either the electronic fuel injection system or the carburetor. Here It will mix with the air and create an air-fuel mixture before moving into the cylinders where a spark will ignite the compressed mixture. The resulting explosion will depress the piston, turn the crank, and the ATV will go.

However, to ensure all this can happen, clean, good quality air is needed. To help ensure a healthy supply of fresh, clean air continues flowing into the engine, the air filter must be dry and clean. Today’s ATVs have air filters higher than ever before, which helps to protect them from any incoming dirt or water. While this is true, it is still necessary to check the filters and intakes, usually more often than a traditional truck or car.

After taking a dirty, dusty ride, it is smart to check the filter immediately. Also, if the machine is stored during the winter, or used infrequently, make sure to check the air filter before cold starting the machine. Small critters love the air filter as it is a great place to stay warm during the winter.

Check the ATVs Belt

Virtually all modern machines have a CB belt transmission, similar to a snowmobile. These transmissions let the engine work property, without needing a manual clutch. They allow the user to shift into whatever range they are riding in and give it some gas.

The issue with these is that the belts may become worn out and stretched. This is especially if the vehicle is rode hard often or if a person crosses the water or extreme terrain often.

Keep in mind, though, that it is not always straightforward to check the CV belt, so stay aware of how the machine drives and feels. When the belt begins to fail, the machine will not shift smoothly, and several performance issues may arise.

Keep the ATV Lasting Longer

When it comes to ATV performance and longevity, several steps will help ensure it lasts as long as possible and continues to run without problems. Taking time to maintain the ATV with routine maintenance will pay off. It will help ensure no serious issues occur and that the ATV provides hours of fun and entertainment, regardless of what type of terrain it is driven over.

It is also smart to take the ATV in for a professional tune-up from time to time. They can inspect all the components and make a user aware of any small issues that may be present with their all-terrain vehicle.