Cadillac announces Lyriq sold out in ten minutes without revealing the numbers

Cadillac announces that the reservations for Lyriq were sold out in just ten minutes within the opening. Though the statement is impressive, the company hasn’t revealed how many reservations actually took place. They referred that both the current product and the future product were sold out.

The automaker said, “Today, reservations for the 2023 Cadillac LYRIQ Debut Edition sold out in just over ten minutes and we continue to see a lot of enthusiasm around the brand – both current product and in our all-electric future. The initial response for LYRIQ has been extraordinary. Since the show car unveiling last year, more than 200,000 people have expressed interest in learning more about the vehicle and our electric future.”

However, the company noted that there were around 200,000 inquiries from people to know more about the vehicle and electric future. But they didn’t mention if these are the number of orders or just inquiries. The model is planned to be debuted in 2023. It will be their first electric vehicle at this range. As the company is known for its luxury brand, the high-end vehicles are now going to shift towards an electric future. Along with its parent company General Motors, the company plans to be fully electric by 2035. In June, General Motors increased its investment in EVs to $35 billion by 2025.

Knowing the crossover

Cadillac Lyriq is a crossover, estimated to have a 300-mile range. The rivals for this model are considered to be Tesla Model X and Audi E-Tron. It has a sporty roof with 20-inch wheels. Additionally, the vehicle is loaded with technology with its 33 inches LED screen. The matching headrests, speakers, and unconventional headlights give Lyriq a unique luxury look. It uses a 100kWh lithium-ion battery which is from GM’s Ultium design. A single motor can produce up to 340 horsepower and 324 pound-feet torque in this vehicle. In ten minutes the vehicle could charge up to 76 miles at a rate of 190kW.

Both Tesla Model Y and Mach-E being competitors are not close enough to Lyriq in many aspects. However, the price of the car is estimated to be $60,000 which is higher than its competitors (with additional features). For Canadian customers, the price is expected to be at CA$69,898. Being known to be a luxury brand, the vehicles already have a fanbase in the market. It wouldn’t be surprising to actually find large numbers for reservations despite the company not revealing numbers right now.