Call Of Duty: Warzone Mobile IOS Pre-Orders Is Now Available

Players can now pre-order Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile on the App Store for iOS devices. The game is now available for purchase and will be released soon. Pre-orders will include an exclusive in-game weapon. Interest in the game has been high and the store page has been similar to other popular mobile games. Players will be notified when the game is ready to be released.

The game was originally scheduled to launch on May 15, 2023, but this date has yet to be confirmed. Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will be available on iOS and Android devices. The game will feature different game modes, including a battle royale mode. The game will also have a milestone incentive, which will be revealed at a later date.

Activision has announced that pre-orders for ‘call of duty: warzone mobile’ on iOS devices are now available. The game is the biggest mobile release from the company and will feature the classic Verdansk map. The game will also feature a technological overhaul that will allow players to progress through the game in a more fluid way. The game will also feature a crossed battle pass that will allow players to unlock new content as they progress.

It is a free-to-play battle royale game that features a variety of weapons and vehicles. The game is set in the near future and you are one of the soldiers fighting for survival. You will be able to customize your character with different weapons, gears, skills, and skins. The game also has a multiplayer mode where you can play against other players from around the world.

The hype has been growing for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile ever since it was announced back in March. The reveal of the fan-favorite map Verdansk, which was originally playable in Call of Duty Warzone, is set to be returning as a playable map in Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile and it definitely fueled up player’s hype. It may not be a replica of the original map but it would be the first time since Warzone players even got the chance to play it since it was replaced, by Caldera.

As pre-orders have been opened up for iOS users, gamers who pre-registered on the Google Play or App Store will be unlocking a set of rewards including an “Archfiend” M4 Weapon Blueprint and “Dark Familiar” Emblem. Also, with the latest announcement that Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile has crossed 25 million pre-registrations, players who registered will also be receiving a “Ghost-Condemned” Operator Skin-based on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.