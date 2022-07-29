Call Of Duty: Warzone Umbrella Academy Crossover Leaked

Call of Duty players is getting ready for a surprise crossover between Warzone and the Netflix show The Umbrella Academy. On July 27, data mining by a Twitter user called Reality revealed the show would cross over to Call of Duty. Additionally, the update includes new game files, and thanks to a leak, an “Umbrella Academy” crossover is coming. Call of Duty Season 4 Reloaded releases on July 27 for Vanguard and Warzone, and data miners are already digging into game files to discover upcoming content.

According to Reality, Call of Duty Notable Data miner, various bundles from Umbrella Academy Store is coming to both Warzone and Vanguard for season 5. With Terminator 2s skins, the T800, and the T1000, now being released both on Warzone and in reloads of Vanguard Season 4, the leaks have now suggested the next co-op is getting stranger with The Umbrella Academy. The claims added to Reality earlier claims that the Vanguard Season 4 reloaded update files included details about four iconic Call of Duty antagonists, which may get introduced as playable operators in both Vanguard and Warzone.

According to the leaked information, an upcoming event would feature a Vanguard-exclusive item, two new schematics, and would also provide players with a chance to unlock the Legendary Weapon Charm. It is not known whether or not the upcoming major event will be adding anything to their respective blockbuster titles beyond weapons and accessories. It is unknown if the next big event will add anything else to Warzone outside of weapons and accessories, so while some of this crossover was leaked earlier, there may still be some element of surprise when it is revealed in full.

Unlock an exclusive Legendary KG M40 Blueprint, a Legendary Weapon Charm, and a Legendary Calling Card by purchasing both Umbrella Academy Bundles before September 30th! Rewards will be granted later in Season 5. — Reality (@r3al1tyuk) July 27, 2022

In the following tweet, Reality also revealed that Warzone players will also be able to unlock an exclusive Blueprint for a KG M40 assault rifle, Legendary Armament Charm, and a Legendary Calling Card at the next major event. In another crossover-related Tweet made shortly afterward by a Twitter user named Reality, they mentioned the ability to unlock the exclusive Legendary KG M40 Blueprint, a Legendary Weapon Charm, and a Legendary Calling Card with the purchase of two Umbrella Academy packs prior to September 30. One prominent leaker claimed the Warzone files were referencing the partnership with the hit Netflix series Umbrella Academy, based on the award-winning comic book series from Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba. Well, fans have a lot of exciting things to think about, now that a crossover may be on the way.