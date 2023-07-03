Cameron Winklevoss Criticises SEC for rejecting ETFs multiple times

In a recent interview, a prominent entrepreneur and a billionaire in the crypto industry and co-founder of Gemini, Cameron Winklevoss, criticises SEC on refusing to approve Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Winklevoss, who co-founded the Gemini cryptocurrency exchange with his twin brother Tyler, believes that the SEC’s stance on Bitcoin ETFs is detrimental to U.S. investors and stifles innovation in the cryptocurrency industry. In a tweet posted on Saturday, Winklevoss stated that this refusal had had detrimental consequences for investors in the United States.

Understanding Crypto ETFs: Exploring the Concept of Cryptocurrency Exchange-Traded Funds

Exchange-Traded Funds, commonly known as ETFs, are investment products available for trading on stock exchanges. These funds enable investors to purchase shares that represent a portion of a larger fund, usually designed to mirror the performance of a specific index or asset class.

Crypto ETFs, specifically, provide individuals with an opportunity to invest in cryptocurrencies without the need to directly possess or manage virtual assets. By investing in a crypto ETF, individuals can delegate the responsibility of custody and investment strategy to skilled fund managers. This allows investors to gain exposure to the potential benefits of the crypto market through a regulated and professionally managed investment vehicle.

The topic has sparked intense debate in recent times, as several prominent institutional investment firms have submitted applications for Bitcoin ETFs to the SEC. Even industry leader Blackrock, the world’s largest investment company, has joined the latest trend in traditional finance.

Despite the backing of influential financial giants like Blackrock, the SEC rejected the recent proposals for Bitcoin ETFs. The commission cited concerns regarding the applications’ inadequate disclosure of the spot Bitcoin exchange and the absence of a “surveillance-sharing agreement” between the asset managers and the exchange.

Nevertheless, major players such as Fidelity, VanEck, Invesco/Galaxy, and Ark Invest have resubmitted their applications in the past week. In response to the SEC’s concerns, these firms have now named Coinbase as their partnering exchange in the updated filings.

Cameron Winklevoss Deems it a Catastrophe for US Investors

In a tweet on Saturday, Cameron Winklevoss criticises SEC as he highlighted the fact that Gemini had originally submitted a bitcoin ETF application to the SEC a decade ago. He strongly criticized the SEC for continuously denying approval of these products, stating that it has been an “absolute disaster” for US investors.

Furthermore, Winklevoss labeled the SEC as a “failed regulator” and argued that its policies had driven spot bitcoin trading activities to unregulated platforms located offshore. He also pointed out that these policies had compelled investors to turn to “toxic products” like the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) instead. In comparison to alternatives such as bitcoin ETFs, GBTC was deemed as lacking in value for investors.

Surging Demand for Cryptocurrency Exchange-Traded Funds (Crypto ETFs)

The United States has thus far maintained restrictions on listing spot crypto funds on stock exchanges. However, a breakthrough occurred in 2021 when the first bitcoin futures ETF received approval. ProShares’ Bitcoin Strategy ETF, listed on the New York Stock Exchange, has experienced significant demand, amassing over $1 billion within just two days of trading.

Cameron Winklevoss’s assertion regarding the SEC’s policy potentially driving capital overseas appears to hold merit. Due to limited options for accessing crypto investment opportunities on US stock exchanges, other countries have embraced exchange-traded products that track the price of BTC and other cryptocurrencies.

Regulators in various countries, including Canada, Germany, Sweden, and Brazil, have granted approval for bitcoin ETFs. Moreover, Hong Kong took a significant step by listing its first crypto ETFs, namely the CSOP Bitcoin Futures ETF and CSOP Ether Futures ETF, on the HKEX in December.

In a recent development, Hong Kong’s crypto ETFs received another significant boost, as reported by BeinInCrypto. HSBC has made the two CSOP funds accessible through its investment platform, expanding investor access. Additionally, the bank has approved the Samsung Bitcoin Futures Active ETF for trading, further indicating growing acceptance and demand for crypto ETFs in the region.

The demand for crypto ETFs is on the rise globally, with significant interest seen in the United States and other countries. Despite the US prohibiting spot crypto funds on stock exchanges, the approval of the first bitcoin futures ETF has demonstrated the potential for success. As Cameron Winklevoss criticises the SEC’s policies, it may inadvertently drive capital and overseas opportunities. With other nations embracing crypto ETFs, the need for regulatory clarity and innovation in the US becomes increasingly apparent.

