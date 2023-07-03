Top Stories in Business: June 25 – July 1 Roundup

In the past week, there have been notable developments in the business world. Adani Gas put forward a new investment proposal, while Amazon made an exciting announcement about its upcoming investments. Additionally, lenders agreed to provide funds to support the collapsing Go First airlines, and WhatsApp Business achieved a significant milestone.

This article will focus on the major business news that unfolded in the past week.

Adani Total Gas to Invest Rs 18,000-20,000 Crore in Next 8–10 Years

Adani Total Gas Ltd, a collaboration between Adani Group and TotalEnergies, has announced plans to invest Rs 18,000-20,000 crore over the next 8–10 years. This investment aims to enhance the company’s infrastructure for retailing compressed natural gas (CNG) and supplying piped gas to households and industries.

Currently, the company operates 460 CNG stations and caters to around 700,000 customers for piped cooking gas. The proposed investment will not only meet the increasing demand for cleaner fuel but also enable the company to expand its customer base. In line with the country’s rising preference for cleaner energy sources, Adani Total Gas is keen on expanding its network of CNG stations and pipeline infrastructure, catering to the growing demand for cleaner fuel in Indian households.

Amazon to increase its investments in India to $26 billion by 2030

Amazon.com Inc has revealed plans to increase its investments in India to $26 billion by 2030, with an additional $6.5 billion in newly planned investments. The announcement came after CEO Andy Jassy held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the United States.

This development follows a recent announcement by Amazon’s cloud computing division, Amazon Web Services (AWS), stating its intention to invest 1.06 trillion rupees ($12.9 billion) in India by the end of 2030.

Previously, Amazon had announced a $6.5 billion investment strategy aimed at bolstering its e-commerce operations, where it faces competition from Walmart’s Flipkart and Reliance Retail, owned by billionaire Mukesh Ambani.

Lenders Approve Interim Funding for Go First

Lenders of Go First, the Indian airline currently under bankruptcy protection, have granted approval for interim funding amounting to 4.50 billion rupees ($54.9 million). This funding will enable the airline to resume operations and restart its services.

Go First had been granted bankruptcy protection on May 10. The approved interim funding does not require collateral and will be considered as part of the insolvency cost, prioritized over other outstanding dues.

Although the airline’s promoters have expressed their lack of intention to inject further funds, the approval of funding by lenders now awaits the aviation watchdog’s scrutiny and approval of Go First’s business plan.

RIL and BP p.l.c. Commence Production from MJ Field in KG D6 Block

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and BP p.l.c. have officially announced the commencement of production from the MJ field. This marks the successful completion of testing and commissioning activities.

The MJ field is the final addition to a trio of significant deepwater developments brought into production by the RIL-bp consortium in block KG D6, situated off the east coast of India. The initiation of gas and condensate production from the MJ field follows the start-up of the R-Cluster field in December 2020 and the Satellite Cluster in April 2021.

Collectively, these three fields are projected to yield approximately 30 million standard cubic meters of gas per day at the peak of MJ field’s production.

