Pandaria, the mysterious and beautiful continent shrouded in mist, is one of the most exciting destinations in World of Warcraft. Whether you’re revisiting for nostalgia, farming rare mounts, or exploring its lush landscapes, knowing how to get there quickly is essential. If you’re playing as Horde and starting from Orgrimmar, this guide will walk you through every step to reach Pandaria efficiently.

The simplest method to reach Pandaria from Orgrimmar is by using the dedicated portal located in the Valley of Honor. Here’s how to find it:

Head to the Valley of Honor – This zone is on the eastern side of Orgrimmar, easily recognizable by its large river and rugged terrain. Look for the Red Hot Air Balloon – As you enter the area, keep an eye out for a bright red balloon floating above. This marks the spot where the portal is located. Enter the Portal – Directly beneath the balloon, you’ll find the portal that takes you to Honeydew Village in Pandaria.

This method is instant and requires no additional steps—provided you’ve already unlocked access to Pandaria.

Unlocking the Portal: Completing the Introductory Questline

If the portal isn’t available, you may need to complete the introductory quests first. Here’s what you need to do:

Step 1: Accept “The Art of War”

Go to Grommash Hold in Orgrimmar’s Valley of Strength.

Look for Warchief’s Command Board or an NPC offering the quest “The Art of War.”

This quest is only available if your character is level 85 or higher .

Step 2: Board the Horde Airship

After accepting the quest, you’ll be directed to the Docks northwest of Orgrimmar , where an airship awaits.

Speak with the assigned NPC to board and begin your journey.

Step 3: Arrive in Pandaria

The airship will crash-land in The Jade Forest , marking the official start of your Pandaria adventure.

Complete the initial quests in the zone to fully unlock access to the portal back in Orgrimmar.

Once you’ve done this, the portal in the Valley of Honor will remain open for future travel.

Troubleshooting: What If the Portal Isn’t There?

Sometimes, players encounter issues where the portal doesn’t appear. Here are common fixes:

1. Check Your Quest Progress

If you skipped the intro quests or used a warlock summon/mage portal to reach Pandaria earlier, the game may not recognize your access.

Open your quest log and ensure you’ve completed “The Art of War” and its follow-up quests.

2. Faction Change Complications

If you recently switched from Alliance to Horde, you’ll need to redo the Horde-side questline.

Visit the Warchief’s Command Board again to restart the process.

3. Boosted Character Issues

Characters boosted to level 90 or higher might experience a bug where the intro quest is marked complete without actually unlocking the portal.

If this happens, manually travel to the docks and look for the airship to pick up the next quest in the chain.

Alternative Methods to Reach Pandaria

If the portal isn’t an option, here are a few backup ways to get there:

1. Using the Portal Room in Orgrimmar

The Portal Room near the front gates (left side when exiting the Valley of Strength) contains multiple expansion portals.

Look for the one labeled Honeydew Village —this will take you directly to Pandaria.

2. Mage Teleport or Warlock Summon

If you have a friendly mage in your group, they can teleport you to Pandaria.

Warlocks can also summon you if you’re in a party with them.

3. Dalaran’s Portal to Pandaria

Travel to Dalaran (Legion version) and head to the Windrunner’s Sanctuary .

Among the four portals available, one leads directly to Pandaria.

Helpful Tips for Pandaria Travel