Can you Cheat Panda Google Algorithm with NLP paraphrasers?

Before getting into details of Google Panda updates, let’s lay a little groundwork about how and when Google launched and how the Panda algorithm works.

Table of content

Why did Google need to launch the Panda algorithm?

How does the Google Panda algorithm work?

Things that panda updates hate

Content that always hit by Panda

Thin content Paraphrased content Content aggregation Copied content Irrelevant content

Why did Google need to launched the Panda algorithm?

Managing SEO was quite difficult for Google at times, it failed in doing justice to high-quality websites. In the race of producing more and more content, irrelevant, poor quality and plagiarized content were often outnumbering the websites on the search pages that are producing high-quality content.

Here, Google badly needed a new update for combating the frauds and eliminate the low-quality websites from its pages.

How does the Google Panda algorithm work?

For this very purpose, Google introduced one of the most famous new updates, Panda, in 2011. The objective behind was clear; improving user experience by rewarding those websites that are struggling hard and giving the best quality content and punishing web spam websites.

This new update of Google help in ranking the websites by taking the followings key aspects into account;

Reputation of website

Website design

The loading speed of the website

User interface

Quality of content

Website authorization

Things that Panda updates hate

If you are struggling with any of the following conditions, Panda might crackdown on your website.

Low-quality content

Technically incorrect filters on websites

Short length content

Grammatical mistakes

Too many articles on the same topic

Usage of poor metrics

Poor internal links

Affiliated websites that contain low-quality content

Poor Keyword usage or keyword stuffing

Poorly optimized websites

Content that always hit by Panda

Although, it looks at so many aspects before ranking a website in a higher position to assist Google in getting accurate results.

But simultaneously it is also targeting low-quality and unauthentic websites and as the result, their rank gets lower spots in search engine result pages.

Among all those factors that have mentioned above, poor quality content is on top for a reason. Google will never be compromised on poor quality content.

So, avoid producing;

1. Thin content

In Google terms, using some content that is making no sense at all but there are hundreds of links attached to it, is called thin content.

Search engines never welcome thin content as it always demands ”food” content that must be relevant to a page for a Google query.

If you fail to provide the required information that a search engine can get access easily, how can you satisfy visitors to your website?

2. Paraphrased content

Business owners often deal with bigger websites and every page of their website requires loads of content.

One easy way that writers think they can generate more content in less time is using automated spinners or paraphrase tools.

Of course, write by yourself takes a lot of time and you cannot satisfy search engines by composing boilerplate content.

When there is similar content on many websites, you could not escape from Panda until you are using an advanced AI-based paraphraser which is easily available on the internet. Some of them include:

You can even cheat the Panda algorithm with this human-level word changer but make sure to do some amendments and editing before posting content.

Whatever technique you use to write, your key objective must be delivering as much tailored content as possible to your readers.

3. Content aggregation

Content aggregation is another way to fill your web pages with a large number of contents that are aggregated from several other sources.

You must avoid all those aggregated websites (news, coupons, tools) because they faced strict penalization by the Panda algorithm.

So, the best practice is to take content from other sources that are beneficial and helpful to enrich your content.

4. Copied content

You may face plagiarism in your text because there are so many websites having similar content. Plagiarism in content is considered a ranking killer for decades now.

When your websites have a lot of copied or duplicated content, the Panda will never approve it for a higher rank.

5. Irrelevant content

When people search for some query on Google and they do not get desired results on your page, they will instantly leave your page and find some other.

Your content might show relevancy for a Google quest but does not gives actual information to the reader as promised by its title or keywords.

For example, if your reader is looking for a recipe for a donut and you are only telling him about how it tastes, from where it originated and how does it look, etc.

Your content contains the keywords ”donut recipe” in the title or subtitles but covering every other semantic topic rather than having an actual donut recipe.

In such cases, the Panda algorithm finds the relevancy of your content by utilizing user signals of the website and there is no room for such content on search engines.

Wrapping up

When Google Panda hits a website, there are 60% chances it can lose its visitors and organic trafficking. And nobody wants that so make sure you are following the right techniques and avoid all those acts that Panda update hates.

Moreover, to get higher ranks by the Panda algorithm, you must pay special attention to producing high-quality content and improving its authenticity.