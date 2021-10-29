Can You Reach Financial Freedom While Gambling?

They say that if you do what you love, you’ll never work a day in your life. Many individuals become artists because they love art or chefs because they love cooking. Gambling is yet another hobby people love, but many don’t realize that you can become a professional gambler and make big money while doing it.

Is Gambling a Viable Career?

Is it actually possible to make a living by gambling ? The short answer is yes. But like any other profession, especially gambling, it comes with risk. There are countless stories of individuals winning big money from sports betting and playing cards. Billy Walters has won over 300 million dollars from betting and gambling throughout his life.

Most professionals can expect to take home anywhere from 40,000-100,000 dollars a year, although some who have been in the business for a while can expect to earn more. With great risk comes great reward, but at what cost?

How Do You Become A Professional Gambler?

If you want to go into the gambling profession, it’s essential to recognize that you won’t be making huge money at first. When you are first starting off, do your research, and then do some more. The gambling profession is a risky one, and it’s crucial to form a plan of attack when starting a career in gambling.

Once you do your research, pick a game and learn it like the back of your hand. Sports betting is fantastic for those who want to put their expansive sports knowledge to the test, while others would succeed more in the poker world. If you’re thinking about trying your hand at blackjack, remember that you need to learn how to count cards. Counting cards is a strategy used to determine whether or not the dealer or player has an advantage in their hand. This strategy is frowned upon, so keep that in mind.

The Risks

Jeopardizing your finances is the most significant risk you will take when you enter the gambling industry. Because there isn’t any concrete return on your investment and no do-overs, it’s essential to secure your income before making a career change. Serious financial ruin can happen in an instant if you are not careful with how you handle your money.

The gambling lifestyle itself can be incredibly toxic. Gambling is highly addictive and can cause severe psychological stress. Some symptoms of having an issue with gambling include migraines, depression, anxiety, and helplessness. If you are the type of person who suffers from any sort of addiction or mental health issues, consider having a conversation with your doctor about whether or not a gambling profession is healthy for you. Just like any other job, finding a perfect work/life balance can make all the difference.

The Reward

If you understand the great risk that comes with being a professional gambler and you are willing to work hard, financial freedom could be right up your alley. Gambling can be a very lucrative profession. Edward Thorp is one of the in the world, and during his first weekend of gambling, he made several thousand dollars using his card counting strategy. That kind of money can set someone on the path of financial freedom.

Final Thoughts

Being free from debts, bills, and stress about finances is all anyone wants. This profession comes with all sorts of risks, but many believe that they’re worth it. You have to be willing to put in the time, effort, and energy into learning the skills needed in gambling. If this is the case, you could be one of the many who makes thousands of dollars a month and find yourself financially free.