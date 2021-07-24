Canadian town stops crypto mining to look good

Canada is one of the crypto forward states in North America. But one recent incident there will make you question the same thought. A small border town of the state has suspended crypto mining to look good. The town’s officials have imposed a 90-day stop in Bitcoin mining activity due to purely aesthetic reasons. And as the Canadian town stops crypto mining, all of the miners are left without their work. According to the town supervisor, the regulation in mining is due to the miners sitting in their vans with computers on the main road of the town.

Canadian town stops crypto mining

The town supervisor gave a very bold statement saying that “We don’t want it littered with these trailers that are pumping out Bitcoin”. So, he wants to make new laws that might balance everything. These restrictions are to ensure that the trailers and shipping containers are being moved through the main road without any trouble. Even the firms there are being restricted to work with crypto firms and miners.

Bitcoin mining is necessary

Massena is a small town, and they are not very developed, as can be seen from the recent step. The town has been facing job losses for over a decade and is not growing. But recently, with the advent of Bitcoin mining, an increase in industrialization was seen. But again, the recent ban could lead Massena to go back to the old ways it was. The reason miners are sticking to these places is the low cost of electricity. But if the officials take steps like these, they will have no option but to move out.

It’s high time that the officials understand the importance of Bitcoin mining and not treat it like garbage. As there has been a recent crypto mining ban in China, there has been a very fast hash rate transfer to North America. And most of these miners are coming to small-town due to the cheap cost of electricity and setting up a mining firm there.

What are your thoughts on the fact that Canadian town stops crypto mining due to aesthetic reasons? And do you think this was a very wrong step? Let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content informative, do like and share it with your friends.

Also Read: Chinese miners are exploring alternate cryptocurrencies to stay in China.