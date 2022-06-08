Capcom Announces Games Showcase Is Coming On June 13

Capcom has confirmed its Capcom Showcase is taking place Monday, June 13, and will have updates and new details about games that were previously announced. While no particular games were confirmed for their streaming event, Capcom has announced several games currently in development. The first Capcom Showcase is on June 13, and it is a digital event where the studio explains upcoming games already announced by the studio. In Capcoms case, we already know the Capcom Showcase 2022 is going to run for at least 35 minutes, with both the newly announced games as well as those announced earlier discussed.

Capcom is holding its own Showcase Event next week, as the company plans on adding to its already packed Summer Game Fest line-up. Now, Capcom has revealed that it will partake in all of the major reveals and showcase revelry with its very own showcase. Xbox and Bethesda are hosting their own show on June 14, for instance, and now Capcom is showing off plans to hold its own event like that. Capcom has actually taken quite a bit of its lid off over the past few weeks, so we are guessing that we are going to be seeing a bit more of Capcoms biggest announcements.

Introducing the #CapcomShowcase, a new livestreamed digital event bringing you the latest #Capcom game information. Tune in on June 13, 3pm PT for around 35 minutes of news and in-depth updates on previously announced Capcom titles.https://t.co/fcLu2YjbYs pic.twitter.com/XHZu7iKJzz — Capcom USA (@CapcomUSA_) June 7, 2022

The tome of the announcements indicates the new titles are probably not going to be revealed at their digital streamed events. Capcom has said the updates will be focused on games already announced, so you may want to temper any expectations of a bombshell new reveal. The leaks about Street Fighter 6 were addressed by Capcom to some extent, and even though Street Fighter 6 is one of Capcoms biggest IPs, it is likely there will be much more on its radar during the 35 minutes that are available during an event like this.

One title that a lot of Capcom gaming fans are probably hoping to see a lot more of is the recently revealed Street Fighter 6. The focus on the 35-minute time frame is surprising since we know that Capcom games had two very large events in June (State of Play and their new events). According to a post on Reddit, the news about the upcoming Capcom Showcase was accidentally leaked by Twitch on June 2, but little attention was paid to this information before it was confirmed by Capcom this morning, on the Capcom America Blog, that it was coming June 13.