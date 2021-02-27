Cardano replaces BNB coin to become the 3rd largest crypto

As Bitcoin is struggling to pick up the pace and resume its rally, many other alternate coins are emerging as winners. One such coin is ADA, the price of which surged by 27% in a day. This also resulted in the currency becoming the 3rd largest cryptocurrency globally. As Cardano surges and replaces BNB, it now has a market cap of around $40 billion, $5 billion more than BNB. An inference that I drew with Cardano gaining the no 3 spot in terms of market cap is that there is a lot of fight going on for this spot. But no 1 and no 2 are comfortably held by BTC and Etherium.

Cardano replaces BNB

Cardano was founded back in 2015 and became available on the internet in 2017. The network is based on an open-source project that aims to run a public blockchain platform. As Cardano came into the market, it had a market cap of $600 million, but now it is over $40 billion. The network uses a proof of stake system rather than the proof of work used by Bitcoin. ADA exists in the settlement layer of Cardano and keeps track of their transactions that are happening every second.

Cardano has been worked specifically to reduce the issues faced by many cryptocurrencies that are generally used, like Bitcoin and Ethreium. It works on scalability, interoperability, and regulatory compliance issues. At the same time, the coin also needs less energy than Bitcoin because of its proof of stake system. This means that the system validates a person having the coin based on the stored transaction data in the validator.

Cardano’s scalability

Being scalable is one of the major benefits of Cardano. Scalability means the number of transactions that can be processed in a particular time frame by a blockchain. Or you can also call it “transactions per second.” This is a very important factor for any cryptocurrency, and the higher the number is, the more people can use it or transact using it at the same time. Bitcoin and Etherium are prime examples of scalability issues. They can process only around 7 and 15 transactions at one time.

Another important thing to note is that these transactions need to be stored in a ledger that just gets bigger over time. And this data needs to be stored by every single miner of the blockchain. While for ADA, that is not the case. Any single transaction happening on the platform needs to be stored only by the relevant parties. ADA might very soon implement even more protocols that make their blockchain even better. One such expected protocol is sharding that aims to increase the number of transactions per second as the number of users increases.

What are your thoughts on the price increase of Cardano in a day? And have you invested in the same and made some profits? Let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content informative, do like it and share it with your friends.

Also Read: JP Morgan advises clients to include 1% Bitcoin in their portfolio.