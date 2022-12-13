Carl Pei leaks details about the timeline for Nothing Phone 2

Carl Pei’s Nothing has been one of the internet’s most popular subjects for quite some time. Despite the fact that the original Nothing was released last year, we have since seen Nothing audio devices such as the Nothing Stick.

When it comes to the Nothing Phone (1), it was one of the first Nothing phones to achieve tremendous success owing to its excellent features and the glyph interface design on the back.

Following the release of the first phone, many fans were unsure about what is Nothing as a brand preparing for the future! But, it appears that Nothing’s CEO has put an end to any speculation about the company’s ambitions by confirming the launch date for their next flagship, the Nothing Phone (2).

After this was confirmed, several tech gurus allegedly expressed interest in the move and had been anticipating this flagship. If you’re one of those people, we’ve got you covered with all you need to know:

Nothing Phone (2) Timeline confirmed

According to Carl Pei, the CEO of Nothing, this coming year will be the year for Nothing to make a significant establishment in both the smartphone and audio device industries.

Although Carl Pei has stated that we would not be seeing dozens of items, the CEO has stated that the firm will focus on a few selected brands. As a result, Nothing has introduced its belief in delivering quality items above quantity-based products.

Concerning the smartphone, as previously said, the next Nothing Phone (2) might be included in the launch schedule. Carl Pei, on the other hand, has stated that this new phone would not be released anytime soon.

Furthermore, the new Nothing Phone (2) will run the newest Android 13 and will offer additional features on top of the Android system. This undoubtedly provides us an indication regarding further advances on the Nothing OS, which is already in use by the new Nothing Phone (1).

On the hardware side, we may expect to see a larger panel on the front, which is likely to be a 6.7-inch screen with a quicker refresh rate and touch sampling rate. On the hardware front, we should expect this smartphone to include a quicker and more recent Snapdragon CPU, as well as speedier RAM and storage.

When will Nothing Phone (2) launch?

Concerning the launch, as previously said, the smartphone is not expected to be available anytime soon. However, if we want to predict, we may assume that the launch could take place in the spring or winter of 2023. That’s a long time to wait!