Twitter labels Norway govt officials as Nigerian

Twitter merged the Norway government with the Nigerian government! Twitter mistakenly tagged the account as Nigerian government organizations and officials of Norway’s Foreign Ministry and also Prime Minister and Foreign Minister’s account.

Twitter-owned by Elon Musk also labeled Prime Minister Jonas Gahr and Foreign Minister Annikrn Huitfeldt as Nigeria government organizations.

On Tuesday in a sarcastic way, the foreign ministry of Norway complained to Twitter and indicate the awkward mix-up with an organization that was representing Nigeria.

They tweeted that they would prefer to be labeled as Norway even if it “enjoy excellent bilateral relations” and “Alphabetical vicinity” with Nigeria.

The tweet reads, ”Dear @TwitterSupport, as much as we enjoy our excellent bilateral relations and close alphabetical vicinity with Nigeria, we would much appreciate it if you could label us as Norway. P.S. That also goes for Prime Minister @jonasgahrstore and Foreign Minister @AHuitfeldt.”

Many users mocked Twitter by using funny memes and jokes and many were quick to notice the gaffe. After the huge layoff from the company Elon, many poked fun at the increasing dependence on automation for the verification of accounts on Twitter.

One user jokingly said, ”They must have fired the one guy who knows how to find both countries on the map.” Another commented, ”Good luck getting a response from support. That office is probably down to an answering machine at this point.”

A third wrote, ”Now that Norway is an annex of Nigeria, my Nigerian passport should at least grant me free entry into Norway now. No?” Yet another said, ”Norway and Nigeria are now united by Twitter and oil.” A fifth wrote, ”Norway, Nigeria…. Both start with the letter N. That’s enough according to actual Twitter standards under Musk.”

The labeling of account is only available to users who has a relation to geopolitics and the labels will be different from individual to institution government accounts





The government accounts that are heavily engaged in geopolitics and diplomacy will be provided additional conditions, according to Twitter.

Labels can be differentiated between state-affiliated accounts and accounts controlled by an official of some government representatives, state-affiliative media entities and individuals associated with those entities.

It will also contain information about the country and affiliate of the account and whether it is run by government agents or a state-affiliated media entity.

Additionally, these labels contain a small icon of a flag to give a sign about the account’s status as a government account and as a platform for state-affiliated media.