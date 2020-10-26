Casino Games with the Best Odds of Winning

Few people go to a casino and don’t think about winning, just about having fun and not losing too much money. However, the vast majority of us go in intending to win or at least imagine what it would be like to hit a huge jackpot and leave with millions.

Slots might have the best risk to rewards difference, but they aren’t the best when it comes to odds. In fact, you have a much better chance of winning some of the other popular casino games. If you want to walk away with more money than you brought to the casino, you’ll need to choose the games you play wisely.

Additionally, choosing the games with the best odds isn’t enough. You also need to bet smartly within the game and use proper strategy.

The Top Three Casino Games with the Best Odds

All games in the casino are designed to turn a profit in the long run for the casino. However, there’s still plenty of opportunities for you to be a winner during your short session at certain table games. It’s best to bypass the slots altogether. Unless you’re playing at a top-rated site you found at Thailandonlinecasino.com. The reason being that online slots tend to have higher payout rates.

Table games might seem harder and more intimidating than slots, but once you master the following games, you’ll see a much better return. Additionally, most people enjoy the challenge of learning and mastering new games. The mixture of skills and luck makes the game more interesting and exciting for many players.

Blackjack – Odds of Winning: 49%

Blackjack is one of the most popular card games around the world, and for a very good reason. Not only is it simple and easy to learn, but it also has incredible odds of winning. In blackjack, it’s just you against the house (dealer). And if you play your cards right, you can get an almost 50% chance of winning every hand.

Winning blackjack takes a combination of luck and using basic blackjack strategy. The dealer relies on the same things to win as well, luck and strategy.

Craps – Odds: Almost 50%

Craps is a table game that you play with dice, the “shooter” is the player who rolls the dice, and all other players must wager on how the dice will land.

This game is one of the most exciting and rewarding because it also gives players nearly 50% odds of winning.

Roulette – Odds: Almost 50%

This classic casino game is another popular option. You will never not see a crowd gathered around the roulette table. And making odd/even, black/red roulette bets, means you’ll have an almost 50% chance of winning.

The only edge casinos have in roulette are the zero and double zero slots that players can’t bet on. Therefore, when the ball lands in these slots, it goes to the house.

For the optimal odds of winning roulette, choose European or French roulette, which only has one zero rather than zero and double zero as in American roulette.