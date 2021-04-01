Casio Officially Unveils Its First G-Shock Series Smartwatch Embedded With Google Wear OS

Since intelligent clock machines usually have a complete touch screen interface, many smartwatches can’t help but come up with an alternate form factor from more conventional clockwork. But if you’re a Casio G-Shock fan, you’ll be fortunate. Here is everything you should know about the new G-Shock Smartwatch unveiled by Casio.

Casio officially took off its first-ever G-Shock intelligent clock inspired through Google’s Wear OS platform.

This implies which Google’s Wear OS will perform on that front if you want a G-Shock brand and style and also like smart ones with smartwatches.

The watch looks like such a conventional G-Shock, which is outstanding if the roughness of the G-Shock sequence is enjoyed.

It provides aspects such as impact and waterproofing up to the 200-meter depth and sports a titanium-based back for additional toughness.

This comes with a variety of sensors and functions, such as the pulse, gyroscope, accelerometer, altitude/air pressure sensor, GPS, and several more, which can be required of a smartwatch. Here is more you should know about the new Casio G-Shock Smartwatches.

The G-Shock Smartwatch – Key Features And Specification

The GSW-H1000 is a tanky build with a titanium back panel for extra durabilities, like most G-shock watches.

The wearable is resistant to shock, water, and dust and can depth up to 200 meters. Thus, when wearing it, consumers can do almost anything, if it’s deep-sea, trekking and springing.

The spotlight is the 1.32″ two-layer display for the latest G-Shock smartwatch, which contains an LCD panel to display time and another color LCD panel to illuminate when the clock wants to display reports, navigation, or some other visual detail.

The recent app update for the watch is another first for the G-Shock line-up.

The GSW-H1000 is Google’s first G-Shock watch, though its Pro Trek smartphone lineup still uses the technology.

The latest G-Shock watch will therefore show mobile alerts, allow access to some Wear OS-based applications, and will also include Google Assistant.

The G-Shock GSW-H1000 also packages a set of sensors, besides the aforementioned details and features.

There is an integrated GPS, an optical cardiac monitor, a barometric pressure sensor, an altitude sensor, a compass bearing, and more.

Also, users can navigate 24 different forms of indoor exercises and 15 sports such as walking, swimming, running, snowboarding, surfing, and others via the accompanying mobile app.

In terms of battery life, the company says that it can be used in the multi-stroke mode for more than a month. However, the system runs out of juice within around half a day if you use it as an intelligent clock rather than a standard clock.

This is one of the watch’s largest negatives, but mostly due to the inadequate battery life system of Wear OS.

Casio G-Shock Smartwatch – Pricing And When The Product Will Be Available?

The G-Shock GSW-H1000 is available in 3 different colors: black, blue, and red. The cost is £599, which is about Rs. 60,670. It can be purchased from the official website of Casio in May.

