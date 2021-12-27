Catecoin is trending on Twitter yet again

Twitter is chiming with the crypto energy yet again as Catecoin graces the trending list on Twitter yet again. The meme coin has been running high on popularity ever since its launch. As we know, this is not the first time that a meme coin is turning the heads of the crypto community. And Catecoin, with its very own first player advantage, exhibits a future potential and scope for growth. Today, once again Catecoin is in the Twitter spotlight with its supporters filling Twitter with shoutouts for their “Ultimate meme coin.” It seems like the new year is all set to open new doors of opportunity for the meme coin.

The What and Why

Every day, one crypto or the other commands the attention of Twitter town with its highs and lows. And today it is Catecoin’s turn. Catecoin supporters and investors are all prepping up for the new year, expecting to witness new gains. Perhaps this new year will indeed prove to be a new beginning for Catecoin and it might actually scale new heights of growth and development. Although it is still in the accumulation phase at the moment, sooner or later, it might strike with its major move.

Catecoin, though comparatively a new addition to the crypto domain has displayed impressive growth, and along with the social media hype, it has managed to bundle up a good amount of popularity and influence. One of the major points of highlight of this meme coin is the fact that it is not completely blinded or sidetracked by the immense social media hype, nor is it totally dependant on the same. Rather, it has a clear-cut goal and it knows how to attain it. It intends to rise above the rest by creating long-term real value, and if it follows through with this principle, soon enough it will wear the crown of the number one meme coin.

For those who are unaware, Catecoin works with the primary aim of adding real value to the meme world. Meme creators find an opportunity to create their NFTs on the Catecoin platform. This opens before them a door to earn in a decentralized way using their own memes. In addition to this, the Catecoin community also boasts of advanced safety for its users.

Trending On Twitter

As the new year is just around the corner, Catecoin supporters are also gearing up for new beginnings and fresh starts. This is well reflected in the plethora of responses that rocketed Catecoin to the trending list. Let us flip through a few.

#Catecoin is the only cat in #crypto I tried to flip doges I will try again

in 2021 in 2022 pic.twitter.com/VyGZLuwVgS — 4⭕nly4Fun (@4funOnly4fun) December 26, 2021