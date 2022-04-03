Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF Rating Cut to Negative At Morningstar

According to an ETF report, Ark Innovation edged higher on Friday, April 1, outrunning gains for the broader Nasdaq Composite. This was after a downgrade from Morningstar for the flagship exchange traded fund of their star investor Cathie Wood.

Robby Greengold, an analyst at Morningstar switched his rating on the Ark Innovation from ‘negative’ to neutral’ on Thursday, March 31. He mentioned that the fund had recorded “wretched” 45.5% loss in the span of the last 12 months all in February. Moreover, it is currently lumbered with additional risk post Wood’s move to lessen the portfolio to 35 from that of 60 stocks. This is while it is growing its revelation to stock in which the biggest investor is ARK Investment Management itself.

Greengold specified how Wood’s dependence on her instincts to build this particular portfolio is a “liability.” He added how this “high-risk benchmark-agnostic portfolio” invests through platforms in the field of technology. In turn, which will revolutionise the operations of all sectors around the world, according to the team. The company is inclined towards firms that are seldom profitable and whose stock prices are largely “correlated.”

“Rather than gauge the portfolio’s aggregate risk exposures and simulate their effects during a variety of market conditions, the firm uses its past as a guide to the future and views risk almost exclusively through the lens of its bottom-up research into individual companies,” he added.

In early trading Friday, ARK ETF shares were marked 2.4% higher to change hands at $67.81. This step would essentially leave the fund with 30.5% year-to-date decline, almost four times the 9.1% swing for the Nasdaq Composite. Hence, Wood’s fund has clearly rushed almost $28 since its March 14 bottom out. This conveniently outpaced gains for the Nasdaq for some of Wood’s larger bets powered higher. These bets include Teladoc Health, Roku along with Tesla Inc.

Analyst Greengold from Morningstar also visibly lowered his ‘People and Parent’ rating on Ark Innovation to that of ‘below average.’ He mentioned the factor of a “poor succession” strategy for the Fund in the time of Wood’s departure. Greengold considers her as crucial for she is the company’s “majority owner” and only portfolio manager. He stated how Brett Wilson, directer if research would take over from her if required. However, his 15 years of experience in the industry is not one as a ‘manager’. He added how aggravating the key-person risk is the company’s inability to cultivate and retain talent. Most of the analysts, he said, had come and gone with most of the nine remaining without any real experience of this particular industry.