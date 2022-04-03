TTML Share Gives 8650% Return In Two Years

In the stock market, many investors often invest in multibagger penny stocks, so that they can be bought cheaply and sold at high prices. In this episode, a share of Tata Group is flying high. Within two years, these shares have reached a tremendous return of 8650 per cent to their holders. The name of this share of Tata Group is Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Limited (TTML).

TTML Stock has given good returns in two years on the National Stock Exchange. This share of Tata Samood has given more than 87 times returns to its investors in just two years. In these two years, its price has increased from Rs 2 to Rs 175.

The most important thing is that in the year 2022, there was a lot of increase in its price. Talking about a year ago in the year 2021, on March 24, 2021, this share on BSC was only Rs 13.65. But gradually the price of this stock increased. Right now its value in the stock market is Rs 175. That is, this stock has grown by about 13 times.

TTML has a current market cap of Rs 34,211 crore. Its trade volume is currently 6,69,473. The high of this stock in 52 weeks is Rs 290.15. TTML is a subsidiary company of Tata Teleservices. The company provides voice, data services.

TTML price history

In the last month, this multi-bagger share’s price has ascended from around ₹113 to ₹175 levels, logging near 55 per cent rise in this period. In the last 6 months, this multi-bagger penny stock has surged from around ₹39 to ₹175 levels, ascending to the tune of 350 per cent.

In the last year, this Tata group telecom company’s’s’s stock price has shot up from ₹13.45 to ₹175 apiece levels, logging a near 1200 per cent rise in this period.

if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multi-bagger penny stock, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.55 lakh today. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multi-bagger stock 6 months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹4.50 lakh today.

Likewise, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock one year ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹13 lakh today.

Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multi-bagger stock 2 years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹87.50 lakh today, provided the investor had remained invested in the scrip throughout this period.