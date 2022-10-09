CCI Requests a Second Investigation into Google.

The lawsuit will be consolidated with two other other legal actions brought against the leading search engine company where the claims are essentially identical.

Another thorough investigation into Google’s suspected use of unfair revenue-sharing agreements with regard to news material has been mandated by the Competition Commission.

According to the Competition Commission of India, the case would be combined with two other ongoing lawsuits brought against the leading search engine (CCI).

The News Broadcasters & Digital Association filed a complaint, which led to the most recent decision.

In response to a complaint from the Digital News Publishers Association, CCI commissioned an investigation into Google in January of this year. A subsequent comparable action was brought by the Indian Newspaper Society and was combined with the initial one.

The Director General (DG), the regulator’s investigative arm, will now submit an unified investigation report, the watchdog stated in an order made public on Friday.

The News Broadcasters & Digital Association said that its members were compelled to give Google their news content in order to give their web links higher priority on Google’s Search Engine Result Page (SERP). As a result, the case claims that Google profiteers from the members’ material without adequately compensating them.

According to allegations, Google built services like Google News, Google Discover, and Google Accelerated Mobile Pages by taking advantage of users’ reliance on the search engine it offers for referral traffic (AMP).

Users can access news information from the leading search engine both through Google News and Google Search.

The complaint claims that users of Google Search can either directly search for news using the News Tab or obtain news via results in SERPs. Through featured snippets like “Top Stories” carousels, Google added news information to its SERPs.

The true contribution made by the association’s members to these platforms, it continued, isn’t made up for by the money Google pays out to news publishers.

In a four-page judgement dated October 6 and made public on Friday, CCI stated that the claims are much the same as those of the case that the regulator is already looking into.

The DG has been instructed by CCI to group the issues and produce a report on a combined investigation.

The CCI refers cases where there is prima facie evidence of a violation of the competition laws to its investigation arm, DG, for a thorough examination.

Alphabet Inc., Google LLC, Google India Pvt Ltd, Google Ireland Ltd, and Google Asia Pacific Pte Ltd have all been named in the complaint. Digital news media organisations and national and local private news and current affairs broadcasters make up the association.