Samsung India launches World’s first 55-inch Odyssey Ark Gaming Display

Now all the Pro gamers from India can buy the biggest 55-inch Gaming monitor! Samsung India has finally unveiled its first ever and biggest 55-inch Gaming Monitor in India. Unlike other popular monitors, this monitor is among the flagship-level monitors you can consider buying if you are having a very budget and also you are looking to escape buying a bigger screen TV! Let’s now take a deep look into this new Samsung Odyssey Ark Gaming Display feature.

Samsung Odyssey Ark Gaming Display – Features

Let’s now talk about the feature side of this Samsung Odyssey Ark Gaming Display! As it is among the popular and flagship level monitors availed in the market, the monitor comes with some of the flagship levels features onboard.

One of the main features you will notice in this monitor is that this is a bigger 55-inch screen coming with a 1000R curved radius which will be more than enough for you to give an immersive experience to its gaming users.

Besides being among the gaming monitors which provide an immersive experience to its users, this monitor also comes with some flagship-level features onboard! Talking more about the feature side, as it is a gaming monitor, most of its feature has been centered towards providing better gaming capability for its users.

First and foremost, this Samsung Odyssey Ark Gaming Display features a faster refresh rate which is of 165HZ, and also it provides a 1MS response time with the help of AMD’s newly developed FreeSync Premium Pro Technology. This is a faster refresh rate and lowered response time, the monitor will be providing a precise and quick response to the user’s gaming inputs.

As the TV comes with a very bigger screen onboard! This screen also features a dedicated “Cockpit Mode” where with the strongly embedded stand you will be able to rotate this screen vertically to up to 270 degrees. Also, this monitor comes with support for HAS which is also called the “Height Adjustable Stand” where you will be able to adjust the height of the monitor.

To provide a better viewing experience, this gaming display also features a dedicated technology from Samsung which is called the Samsung Quantum Matrix Technology where the TV is embedded with dedicated Quantum Mini LEDs.

This monitor also features a dedicated 14-bit processing unit which is embedded in a sophisticated control technology that will be helping the gamers to view both dark and bright scenes. On the coating side, this display also comes with Matte coating alongside an Anti-Glare and also an Anti-Reflection coating as well.

Samsung Odyssey Ark Gaming Display – Pricing

Talking about the pricing side! This Samsung Odyssey Ark Gaming Display has been launched in India for a price tag of Rs. 2,19,999.