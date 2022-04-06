CD Projekt Explains Why The Witcher 4 Is Using Unreal Engine 5

CD Projekt RED recently confirmed the development of the next installment in The Witcher series, the next installment in The Witcher series, revealing some new information about the as-yet-untitled game. In a new interview that was part of the Keynote State of Unreal 2022, CD Projekt Red explained why the open-world capabilities of Unreal Engine 5 were the reason they decided to use it to develop their new Witcher game. The press release also announced that the new game in The Witcher series will use Unreal Engine 5 instead of Project RED’s own REDengine CD, which has been used in all previous games so far. The unexpected news is that CD Projekt is not developing the game on a new version of their REDengine, but switching to Unreal Engine 5.

Not only did The Witcher 4 change the engine, but it also marked the beginning of a closer relationship between CD Projekt Red and Epic Games. The studio’s decision to move to Epic Games Unreal Engine 5 could mean CD Projekt RED can spend less time developing the game engine and instead focus on making new Witcher games. In fact, CDPR and Epic Games will be working closely together to improve the performance of the first UE5 games starting with The Witcher 4.

The Witcher 4 is likely to be a new saga, but fans seem to have branded the game as a sequel to the Witcher trilogy based on Geralt. We also know that the story will pick up right after The Witcher 3 and will include recurring characters from that game. The first three Witcher games were billed as a trilogy, so it’s entirely possible that The New Saga will be the start of something completely new.

Despite the developer’s partnership with Epic, The Witcher 4 or anything that it will be called won’t be a Epic Store-only. CD Project RED previously revealed that they intend to integrate an “online experience” into the next game in the Witcher franchise, although co-CEO Adam Kuczynski has made it clear that the studio will focus on creating “single-player, story-driven games” “game. “Role-playing games” won’t change, and the online technology they’re currently developing will be “seamlessly integrated.” In a corporate video released last year, it was made clear that after the roaring launch of Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt RED is now allowing teams to develop two projects simultaneously, with mutual development support. We know that the new technology has been playing at least since CD Projekt RED announced “research work” and started developing new games late last year.

Cyberpunk 2077’s biggest problem during development was that changing or fixing one thing regularly broke other aspects of Cyberpunk 2077, making for a very boring and almost endless process. By migrating to Unreal Engine 5, CD Projekt can leave most of the development to the Epic engine, allowing CD Projekt to focus on making the actual game first. Another big part of the decision to migrate to Unreal Engine 5 for the new Witcher game was its open-world-specific features, which Slama said will make it easier for developers to tackle the “exploding” tasks they’ll be tackling. Since other developers are using Unreal Engine 5, including Crystal Dynamics for their upcoming game Tomb Raider, other developers can share information with each other to improve the look and performance of their games.