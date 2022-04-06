Samsung Galaxy S22 FE to be powered with MediaTek SoC instead of Exynos

Historically, Samsung has issued its flagship phones in two flavors: one with its own Exynos processor and the other with a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip.

The Galaxy S21 FE, which was introduced earlier this year, followed a similar pattern, with Samsung providing both Exynos and Snapdragon models depending on the area.

However, it appears that the next Galaxy S22 FE will forego this recipe in favor of a MediaTek chipset.

According to a new Business Korea story, Samsung will produce the Galaxy S22 FE with a MediaTek processor, which might be viewed as another indicator of Exynos’ gradual extinction.

While Samsung has already used MediaTek’s processor in a number of its smartphones, they have been limited to entry-level and low-cost Galaxy models. This is the first time Samsung has used a processor other than Exynos or Snapdragon in a premium phone.

According to the rumor, Samsung intends to employ the MediaTek processor in half of the Galaxy S22 FE devices that will be marketed in Asian regions.

The remaining stock will very certainly be powered by a Snapdragon chipset. Surprisingly, the rumor also states that Samsung intends to use the same method with the Galaxy S23, implying that the future Galaxy S series flagships would be available in MediaTek and Snapdragon variants.

In other developments, Samsung Electronics President Roh Tae-moon has announced that the firm intends to build “a Galaxy-specific AP (application processor).” However, it is unclear exactly what Mr. Roh is referring to here.

On the most basic level, this might imply that Samsung is aiming to improve synergy between the Exynos processor and software, allowing the firm to better manage energy and performance elements without resorting to contentious tactics such as Game Optimization Service (GOS). Notably, Samsung was recently chastised for limiting popular apps through the GOS app.

Specification details for Samsung Galaxy S22 FE

The Samsung Galaxy S22 FE is said to run the Android v11 operating system and may come with a 5000 mAh battery, allowing you to enjoy playing games, listening to music, watching movies, and other activities for longer periods of time without worrying about battery drain.

This forthcoming Samsung phone is said to include 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. As a result, you will indeed be able to save all of your songs, films, games, and other media on the phone without worrying about space limitations.

Apart from that, the phone is believed to be packed with a strong Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Kryo 585 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 585 & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 585) processor, allowing users to experience a smooth performance when browsing several programs and playing graphically intensive games.

In terms of camera features, the phone from Samsung is expected to have a single camera configuration on the back. There could be a 12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP option so you can take some real photos. Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face recognition, and Touch to Focus may be included in the back camera arrangement.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 FE is likely to include a 32 MP camera for selfies and video chats on the front. The phone is expected to have a 6.5-inch (16.51-cm) display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, allowing you to watch movies or play games.

