Celebrity Couple Duo, Brady and Bundchen makes an entry into the world of Digital assets

The Celebrated American Footballer, Tom Brady, and his Supermodel partner Gisele Bundchen made a grand entry in the world of digital assets by buying the equity shares in FTX which is a popular cryptocurrency firm. After becoming the stakeholders at FTX, now Gisele and Brady will be serving the crypto firm as its brand ambassadors as per the announcement on Tuesday. Though there is no clear information revealed on the stakes they bought and in fact, the type of crypto they will receive is still unspecified by the crypto exchange.

We’re proud to announce Tom Brady will serve as an FTX Ambassador, and Gisele as FTX’s Environmental & Social Initiatives Advisor. “We have the chance to create something really special here.” says the Super Bowl Champion and entrepreneur @TomBrady https://t.co/yDLC1Q1KFG — FTX – Built By Traders, For Traders (@FTX_Official) June 29, 2021

According to the Release, the world-famous supermodel, Gisele Bundchen is also going to take the role of advisor in the environmental and social-initiatives department of FTX. In an interview after the announcement, the Founder & CEO of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried said,

“Tom and Gisele are both legends and they both reached the pinnacle of what they do,” “When we think about what FTX represents, we want to be the best product that is out there.”

FTX is one of the largest crypto exchanges in the world and the crypto firm gained this growth after just 2 years of its launch which is a great achievement. When asked more about the partnership with the celebrity couple, the FTX Founder told that both Brady and Bundchen were really into it. With the addition of the celebrity charm in the company, it is expected that the crypto exchange will be able to raise more funds, though the FTX Founder refused to comment on any fundraising-related query.

Brady has been the most influential crypto supporter for a long. Last month, when the American Footballer changed his Twitter profile picture into the one with laser eyes which symbolizes the support for the crypto industry, the Bitcoin market suddenly skyrocketed. FTX is really excited about this partnership with Brady and Bundchen, as they both have been really popular crypto enthusiasts and have been involved in the crypto industry for a long time.

After the announcement, Brady also shared his experience on this partnership and stated,