Celebrity-fan startup TrueFan raises $4.3 million

Nimish Goel, Nevaid Aggarwal and Devender Bindal founded Celebrity-fan startup TrueFan in January 2020. Recently, they have raised a funding of $4.3 million from a film-producer/entrepreneur Ronnie Screwvala, VCs. The platform aims to bring fans and their favourite celebrities much closer.

What does the platform TrueFan offer?

One of the founders Nimish Goel is himself a big fan of Virat Kohli. He also said just to meet the cricketer he gate-crashed a wedding. The effort made by him to meet Virat shows that he understands and feels the same way other fans do. Therefore, he created this platform where fans can get a personalized interactive experience with their top celebrities.

The platform has a straightforward working process. Users get asked quizzes about their favourite celebrities and the one who wins get a personalized video message by their favourite star. Thus, no one has to gate crash a wedding to meet their famous star again.

What is the potential of the platform?

Celebrity-fan startup TrueFan has a lot of potential to grow in India. The most important reason for that is the huge base of Cricket and Bollywood fans here. These fans can give everything to catch a glimpse of their favourite star in person, so you can guess how stoked they would be on getting a personalized video message from their favourite star.

Ronnie Screwvala said, “When Nimish approached me on TrueFan, three things struck me- firstly, any product-driven by technology is going to soar in the 2020 decade. Secondly, this is the perfect blend of gamification meets media meets content. Thirdly, the simplicity of the idea allows the product to seep through the wide, Indian user-base. For me, it is ideas like these that will really stay the course,”

