CEO says Coinbase will happily defend staking in US courts

Reports suggest that Brian Armstrong, the CEO of Coinbase, said that they would happily defend staking in US courts. Crypto exchange executives claimed that staking is not a security under the US Securities Act or the Howey test. Executives also mentioned that they would stand up for its crypto-staking service, claiming they cannot be classified as securities and threatening to take the matter to US courts.

Coinbase CEO says that staking services aren’t services

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong recently posted on Twitter that their company will happily defend this in US court if needed. The move follows the agreement reached by the crypto exchange Kraken with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Feb 10, 2023, to stop offering crypto staking services or programs to their clients in the country.

According to the US SEC, Kraken failed to register to offer and sell their crypto assets staking-as-a-service program, which the commission now qualified as securities. Aside from the service’s halt, Kraken also agreed to pay 30 million USD in disgorgement, prejudgment interest and civil penalties.

Coinbas’s chief legal officer, Paul Grewal, weighed in on the issue in a blog post claiming that staking is not a security under the US Securities Act nor the Howey test. Grewal added that trying to superimpose securities law onto a process like staking does not help consumers and instead imposes unnecessarily aggressive mandates that will prevent US consumers from accessing some basic crypto services and push users to the offshore, unregulated platforms.

Grewal argues that crypto streaking fails to meet the four elements of the Howey test: investment of money, common enterprise, reasonable expectation of profit and also efforts of others. He wrote that the Howey test comes from a 1946 Supreme court case, and there is a separate discussion about whether that test makes sense for modern assets like cryptocurrencies.

Staking has no imbalance of information

Coinbase will happily defend staking in US courts, says the CEO, after their crypto staking services have been classified as securities. While talking on this matter, the exchange’s chief legal officer, Paul Grewer, mentioned that the purpose of this securities law is to correct imbalances in information.

He added that there is no imbalance of information in staking, as all participants are connected to the blockchain and can validate transactions through a community of users with equal access to the same information.

