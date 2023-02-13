Companies set to release their Q4 2022 earnings reports from February 13th to 17th

This article provides information on upcoming earnings reports from various companies for the fiscal quarter ending in December 2022. This week will witness the earnings reports of some giant US companies. Such as the Arista Networks, Cadence Design Systems, Alexander’s, Coca-Cola, Airbnb, Marriott International, Cisco Systems, Shopify, American International Group, Southern Company, and DoorDash.

Arista Networks

On 13th February 2023, Arista Networks, Inc. will announce its earnings after the market closes, for the fiscal quarter ending in December 2022. According to Zacks Investment Research, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.06 based on 11 analysts’ forecasts. This represents an increase from the reported EPS of $0.66 for the same quarter last year. The positive trend in the expected earnings suggests that the company may have experienced growth and is performing better compared to the previous year.

Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. is scheduled to announce its earnings for the fiscal quarter ending in December 2022 after the market closes on February 13, 2023. According to Zacks Investment Research, which has based its analysis on forecasts from five financial analysts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.69. This figure represents an increase from the company’s reported EPS of $0.67 for the same quarter in the previous year.

Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Company is anticipated to announce its earnings for the fourth quarter of 2022 on February 14, 2023, prior to the opening of the stock market. Based on predictions from nine analysts, Zacks Investment Research has projected that the consensus earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter will be $0.45, which is the same as the reported EPS for the same quarter in the previous year. The financial report will provide insights on the company’s revenue, profitability, and overall financial performance in the last quarter of 2022. Investors and analysts will closely monitor the report to evaluate the current state and future prospects of Coca-Cola Company.

Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc. is set to disclose its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending December 2022 on February 14, 2023, after the stock market closes. Based on the average estimate from nine analysts’ projections, the expected earnings per share (EPS) forecast for the quarter is $0.27, which indicates a substantial increase compared to the EPS of $0.08 in the same quarter of the previous year. This result is based on the analysis provided by Zacks Investment Research.

Marriott International

Marriott International is anticipated to release its earnings report for the fiscal quarter ending December 2022 on February 14, 2023, before the market opens. Based on the projections of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.84. This figure is higher than the reported EPS of $1.30 for the same quarter last year. An analysis of the performance of Marriott International in the past year, along with market trends and company-specific factors, may provide insights into what to expect in the upcoming earnings report.

Cisco

Cisco Systems, a leading technology company, is scheduled to release its earnings report on 15th February 2023, after the market closes. The report will cover the fiscal quarter ending in January 2023. Based on the average forecast of 11 financial analysts as predicted by Zacks Investment Research, the anticipated earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter is $0.76. This forecasted EPS is slightly lower than the EPS of $0.77 reported in the same quarter of the previous year.