Byju’s secured $200 mn from Tiger Global

News

Byju’s has no secured $200 million in the fresh funding round from the New York-based Tiger Global. The round valued the nine-year-old firm at $8 billion, said the announcement.

Byju’s confirmed the investment with the help of an official statement but declined to reveal some of the further details.

“We are happy to partner with a strong investor like Tiger Global Management. They share our sense of purpose, and this partnership will advance our long-term vision of creating an impact by changing the way students learn. This partnership is both a validation of the impact created by us so far and a vote of confidence for our long-term vision,” Byju Raveendran, founder, and CEO, Byju’s said.

Owned and operated by the Think & Learn Byju’s is the best-funded and most valued Indian startup in the education technology segment.

